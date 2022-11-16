 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art Notes for Nov. 17

Les Yeux du Monde is presenting “Richard Crozier & David Hawkins: Perspectives on Place” from Friday through Dec. 22, and an opening event with the artists is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Crozier works in the plein air tradition. He taught art at the University of Virginia for more than 36 years.

Hawkins evokes dream-like spaces in his monotypes and paintings, and he studied at UVa. His works are in private and public collections, including the Emily Couric Cancer Center at UVa, Dominion Energy and Boar’s Head Resort.

Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information, or call (434) 882-2622.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia is presenting “Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography” through Dec. 31, and all five “Power Play” artists — Martine Gutierrez, Sarah Maple, Wendy Red Star, Cara Romero and Tokie Rome-Taylor — will take part in a virtual conversation at 5:30 p.m. Friday on Zoom.

Register for the event at virginia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MavhEg D2TXGTw1OyPC1dEQ.

The event gives attendees the choice of attending by Zoom or in person at The Fralin. If you’d rather attend the in-person screening at The Fralin, registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/457084902247. Learn more at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

Kluge-Ruhe and The Fralin Museum of Art will present “The Art in Life: Fashion Makeup” in a virtual event with Emmy Award-winning makeup artist D’angelo Thompson, Melbourne-based fashion makeup professional Kaydee Kyle-Taylor, and Seattle-based makeup and hair artist Isaac Meyers.

Register at virginia.zoom.us. For information, go to kluge-ruhe.org.

Piedmont Virginia Community College offers an opening reception for gallery exhibitions showcasing the work of Michael O. Snyder at 5 p.m. Friday.

Snyder’s “The Mountain Traditions Project,” featuring photographs and oral histories, will be on view in the North Gallery. Snyder’s group exhibition, “Our Changing Climate: A Visual Chronicle,” will be in the South Gallery. Learn more at pvcc.edu/ performingarts or (434) 961-5362.

Prancing Pony Pottery’s Open House and Sale of wheel-thrown and hand-built stoneware by Anna Marie Torre Wright will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 20370 Fields Mill Road in Richardsville. The event also will include raku and crystalline pottery by Tessem Stoneware and works by local chainmaille artist Chiana’s Chain.

Find out more at prancingponypottery.com, or call (540) 399-1964.

