Art Notes for Nov. 12

» “The Art in Life: Food,” the third and latest webinar in a series presented by The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia and Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at UVa, will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday. Register at virginia.zoom.us.
The series takes a closer look at the artistic creativity, aesthetic decisions and innovation present in disciplines that ordinarily aren’t thought of as art in the “fine art” sense.
Four perspectives are explored by panelists Arley Arrington, owner, baker and activist at Arley Cakes; Elle Simone Scott, a chef, culinary producer, test cook and food stylist; Charles Spence, experimental psychologist at Oxford University; and Craig Thornton, chef/artist at Wolvesmouth.
» Art Unlocked presents its live fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at McGuffey Art Center to benefit Arts Center in Orange, Beverley Street Studio, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Crozet Arts, McGuffey Arts Center, Shenandoah Valley Arts Center and Staunton Augusta Art Center. The event features guest auctioneer Sebastian Clarke, who is an appraiser on “Antiques Roadshow,” and performances by Wild Common and Lillie Williams of Chihamba.
Art Unlocked bought artworks from local artists, bringing them income at a welcome time during the pandemic; sale proceeds from the pieces will benefit the seven arts organizations.
The in-person event, presented outdoors under tents, is $500; masks are required. Pay $200 for remote bidding and a delivered Tavola meal; tickets are $25 for call-in bidding. For details and tickets, go to artunlocked.org or call (434) 295-7973.
» McGuffey Art Center has extended the deadline for its call for artists for “Water: The Agony & Ecstasy of the Black Experience” until Nov. 30 to give more artists a chance to participate.
Water serves as a metaphor in the multimedia exhibition, which is scheduled to take place at McGuffey in February and March 2021. Self-identified Black artists in Virginia are invited to take part.
The application process is free. Follow the link at mcguffeyartcenter.com to learn how to submit contact information, samples of current work and a brief statement about your interest in participating in this exhibition. Artists will be selected by the Charlottesville Black Arts Collective through McGuffey Arts Center, and selected artists will be notified by Dec. 6. For details, email cvillebackartscollective@gmail.com.
» The Barn Swallow has added Sunday hours. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Artists Janice Arone and Mary Ann Burk have been silk-screening linen tea towels and napkins. Other artists have been bringing in new jewelry, pillows and wearable art.
Shipping and “barn door” pickup are available for handmade items purchased online through thebarnswallow.com/shop. To make an appointment for an in-person visit, call (434) 326-6481.
