Art Notes for Nov. 12

The in-person event, presented outdoors under tents, is $500; masks are required. Pay $200 for remote bidding and a delivered Tavola meal; tickets are $25 for call-in bidding. For details and tickets, go to artunlocked.org or call (434) 295-7973.

» McGuffey Art Center has extended the deadline for its call for artists for “Water: The Agony & Ecstasy of the Black Experience” until Nov. 30 to give more artists a chance to participate.

Water serves as a metaphor in the multimedia exhibition, which is scheduled to take place at McGuffey in February and March 2021. Self-identified Black artists in Virginia are invited to take part.

The application process is free. Follow the link at mcguffeyartcenter.com to learn how to submit contact information, samples of current work and a brief statement about your interest in participating in this exhibition. Artists will be selected by the Charlottesville Black Arts Collective through McGuffey Arts Center, and selected artists will be notified by Dec. 6. For details, email cvillebackartscollective@gmail.com.

» The Barn Swallow has added Sunday hours. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.