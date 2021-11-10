Art Notes for Nov. 11

The Bodice Project is bringing sculpted torsos to the front windows of the Battle Building on West Main Street through Jan. 3, 2022.

The exhibit at University of Virginia Health is the latest by The Bodice Project, a traveling sculptural exhibition that promotes emotional healing through visual arts for people who are facing breast cancer or the challenges of life after treatment. Mid-Atlantic artists have created torso sculptures of breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies, lumpectomies, reconstructive surgeries and other treatments. Find out more at TheBodiceProject.org.

Piedmont Virginia Community College Pottery Club is presenting its Buns & Buñuelos pottery sale fundraiser for Sin Barreras at 5 p.m. Saturday in the college's V. Earl Dickinson Building.

For a $20 donation, visitors can pick out a handmade bowl to take home and a sweet, cinnamon-dusted Mexican fritter to go with it. Then it'll be time for a concert of Afro-Puerto Rican music by Kadencia at 7:30 p.m. Extra buñuelos will be available.

The concert is $15; seniors and students pay $12. For details, go to pvcc.edu/performingarts or dial (434) 961-5376.