Art Notes for Nov. 10

The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective is teaming up with McGuffey Art Center to issue an open call for artists, performers and musicians for “Blackity Black Black,” an upcoming multimedia exhibition. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 15, 2023, and artists who’ve been selected will be contacted by Feb. 1.

“Blackity Black Black” embraces and celebrates diverse expressions of Black heritage and will be a statement of people, presence and pride.

Self-identified Black artists residing in Virginia are eligible to apply. There is no application fee. All themed work(s) must be completed prior to submitting an application. For details, contact the curation team at cvilleblackartscollective@gmail.com.

McGuffey Art Center will present “A New Life: The 10th-Anniversary Concert of Deep Water Moves Dance Company” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Studio 20.

Look for a contemporary dance concert featuring new work by company advisor and international whole movement faculty member Cat Maguire, Anne Megibow and photography artist Scott Smith as guest performers. Also performing will be Deep Water Moves Dance Company members Mary Kathryn Calhoun, Penny Chang and Roberta Cook, as well as guest performer Chloe Root, a Community Lab School senior.

The dancers will explore a variety of topics, including how to connect during a pandemic, how to recover from a traumatic brain injury, how to celebrate a recently departed loved one, how to express joy using your back and how to create a group performance that’s improvised in the moment.

The Arts Center in Orange will present Fishbowl 2022 from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday on Landon Lane in Orange in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Look for performances by musicians Alicia Olatuja and Valerie Smith, aerial acrobatics by Down to Earth Aerials and a curated selection of artworks by local artists for sale.

Participating artists include Christina Boy, Ramey Campbell, Megan Marlatt, Jessie Meehan, Becky Parrish and Chee Kludt Ricketts. Food will be from Catch the Chef and Monique’s Crepes. Go to artscenterinorange.com to get tickets, which include Angelfish ($5,000 and higher), Koi ($2,500), Betta ($1,500), Goldfish ($500) and Guppy ($200).