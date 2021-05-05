Art Notes for May 6

Craft Cville and The Shops at Stonefield will present the third annual Mother’s Day Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks are encouraged at the socially distanced outdoor event, which will take place on Bond Street with a wide range of pottery, soaps, stained glass, jewelry, vintage items, woodworking and baked goods from almost 40 local and Virginia artists and vintage curators. For details, go to www.craft-cville.com.

Revalation Vineyards will present paintings by Anna Marie DiMio Dowen through June 30. Learn more at revalationvineyards.com.

Les Yeux du Monde will present a discussion with artist Russ Warren from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. His exhibition, “The Disciple,” can be seen through May 16.

Coming up next will be “Susan McAlister: Evergreen,” which opens May 22. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Get details by emailing LYDMGallery@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia and Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of UVa will present “The Art in Life: Children’s Books” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Register for the Zoom event at virginia.zoom.us.