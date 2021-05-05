Art Notes for May 6

Craft Cville and The Shops at Stonefield will present the third annual Mother’s Day Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks are encouraged at the socially distanced outdoor event, which will take place on Bond Street with a wide range of pottery, soaps, stained glass, jewelry, vintage items, woodworking and baked goods from almost 40 local and Virginia artists and vintage curators. For details, go to www.craft-cville.com.
Revalation Vineyards will present paintings by Anna Marie DiMio Dowen through June 30. Learn more at revalationvineyards.com.
Les Yeux du Monde will present a discussion with artist Russ Warren from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. His exhibition, “The Disciple,” can be seen through May 16.
Coming up next will be “Susan McAlister: Evergreen,” which opens May 22. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Get details by emailing LYDMGallery@gmail.com.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia and Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of UVa will present “The Art in Life: Children’s Books” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Register for the Zoom event at virginia.zoom.us.
Participants will include children’s book author and illustrator Dub Leffler, children’s book illustrator Henry Cole and Christy Ottaviano, children’s book publisher at Little, Brown Books.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative will open “Cluster of Healing: Learning from Our Neighbors” at 5:30 p.m. Friday. It can be seen through the gallery windows at 209 Monticello Road.
Look for a collaborative installation by Charlottesville artist Savanna Palacios and Abreale Hopkins, a third-year African American and studio art major at UVa. The second event in the Transfer Curation Series, in which each exhibiting artist nominates the next artist to showcase works in the community art gallery, features curatorial assistance from Jeanremi Varella. Learn more at thebridgepai.org.