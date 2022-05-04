Art Notes for May 5

Crozet Spring Arts & Crafts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Claudius Crozet Park. More than 120 artists and exhibitors have been selected for the 42nd annual event, which continues rain or shine. The festival is family friendly and pet friendly.

The musical lineup for Saturday includes Blue Ridge Irish Music School at 10 a.m., Tina Hashemi Jazz Quartet at 11 a.m., Wicked Olde at 1:30 p.m. and Tara Mills Band at 3:30 p.m. Sundays schedule offers Blue Suede Sun at 10 a.m., Otra Vez at 12:30 p.m. and The Judy Chops at 3 p.m. There also is a children’s area with musical guests Kim and Jimbo Cary, plus art activities, Bounce Play n Create, The Bluebird Bookstop and other attractions.

Tickets are $7; seniors and military members get in for $6. Weekend passes are $12 and $10, respectively. Admission is free for ages 12 and younger. Learn more at crozetfestival.com/spring-2022-festival.html.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will observe Red Dress Day on Thursday. It’s a way to draw attention to thousands of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR), a movement that began in Canada. Jaime Black, a multidisciplinary artist for Anishinaabe and Finnish descent, installed hundreds of red dresses in forests, parks, apartment buildings and museums to create awareness of women, girls and two-spirits who have disappeared.

Black has given Kluge-Ruhe permission to create an installation of red dresses in the trees surrounding the museum. It can be seen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Learn more at 6 p.m., when professor Kasey Jernigan presents a lecture, “Invisible Epidemic: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.” Jernigan, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, is an assistant professor in the departments of American studies and anthropology at the University of Virginia.

Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org.

McGuffey Art Center will present four new exhibitions from Friday through May 29.

“Weaving Through Time” by Klaus Anselm and Joan Griffin will be in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery. Anselm’s weaving is inspired by landscapes of the Southwest, while Griffin is influenced by Virginia landscapes.

“Wonderful World” by Judy McLeod will be in the First-Floor Gallery.

“Water Works,” in the Second-Floor Gallery, offers different artistic interpretations of water by Peter Allen, Robin Braun, Polly Breckenridge, Roz Casey, Ann Cheeks, Lindsay Diamond, Zoe Edgecomb, Judith Ely, Margaret Embree, Giselle Gautreau, L. Ann Geiger, Michelle Geiger, Carol Grant, Laura Lee Gulledge, Jill Jensen, Lisa Macchi, Logan MacKethan, Karen Pape, Susan Patrick, Charles Peale and Jane Skafte.

“Gastronomy” can be seen in the Associates Gallery. For details about the shows, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Fairhaven Guesthouse will present its second Art Transforms Life Art Show and Open House from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Original art, prints and jewelry by Flame Bilyue will be featured at 413 Fairway Ave., and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the Sexual Assault Resource Agency.

Find out more at FairhavenCville.com or dial (434) 933-2471.

A Plein Air Festival is planned for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Possum’s Store and Artisan Gallery in Criglersville. A plein air painting demonstration by Ingrid Lohr Matuszewski will be from 9 to 11 a.m.

Organized by artist Renee Balfour, the festival will be followed by wine tasting and artists’ exhibition. For details, go to possumsstoreva.com.

Les Yeux du Monde will present “Modern Alchemy,” a show featuring works by Rosemarie Fiore and Ana Rendich.

Before an opening reception scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, visitors can see a smoke painting demonstration by Fiore. She uses the surrealist technique of fumage, harnessing smoke expelled from fireworks canisters and layering it with acrylic paints. To learn more, call (4324) 882-2622 or go to LYDMGallery@gmail.com or LYDM.co.

Chroma Projects will present “Kim Boggs: High Wire” through May 27 in its Vault Virginia gallery space. A First Fridays opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Call (434) 806-9667 or go to chromaprojects.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will have a First Fridays opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for “Second Chances Are Here,” featuring works by clockmaker and upcycling artist Allan Young.

The works can be seen throughout May. For details, dial (434) 972-9500.