Art Notes for May 27

McGuffey Art Center, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative and the Charlottesville Mural Project have announced a call for submissions for a new rotating mural space on the red shed behind McGuffey.
Submissions for the Red Shed Mural Project will be accepted through the June 30 deadline. Selected muralists' work will remain in place for a year. The outdoor murals offer opportunities for showcasing artists' work and encourage collective thought, calls to action and public gatherings.
Head to mcguffeyartcenter.com for application forms, which are free, and submission guidelines and instructions. Each muralist selected for the project will receive an artist stipend for creative and physical labor; the cost of all painting materials will be covered. Murals will be revealed in ceremonies held in conjunction with properly physically distanced First Fridays events late this summer.
Crozet Artisan Depot will present two new Guest Artist shows during June. Look for "Results of a Challenge," filled with jewelry by Robert Turner of Madison, and "Blossoming Brushstrokes," featuring paintings by Trisha Thompson of Buena Vista.
A Second Saturdays Crozet event is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. June 12, and Thompson will be there. Learn more at crozetartisandepot.com or dial (434) 205-4795.
C'ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present "It's All in the Open Air," en plein air paintings by Meg West, during June. The show will include landscapes West has created on the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive and surrounding counties. The gallery is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Plan ahead for the return of First Fridays events when West will be at the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. June 4. Masks will be required, and there will be no refreshments this time. For information, go to cvillearts.org or call (434) 972-9500.
Sculptor James Nemer of the University of Virginia's sculpture community is planning to rename "Consent," a sculpture installed outside Ruffin Hall on the UVa Arts Grounds in 2019, to "Permission to Hug."
The sculpture received its original name at a time when Nemer wanted to send a message that hugging remained acceptable, even at a time when people were becoming aware of the importance of not invading others' personal space without permission. The name is changing to "Permission to Hug" at a time when many people are embracing family members and friends after more than a year of separation and distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond has a new endowment, the Elizabeth Locke Associate Curator of American Decorative Arts Fund, which was created by jewelry designer Elizabeth Locke and her husband, John Staelin.
The endowment will fund a new position at the museum, which will be filled by Susan J. Rawles, who currently serves as associate curator of American painting and decorative art. Rawles, who joined VMFA in 1995, worked with Locke in 2019 to organize "A Return to the Grand Tour: Micromosaic Jewels from the Collection of Elizabeth Locke," an exhibition of the jeweler's extensive personal collection of micromosaics. For more information, go to VMFA.museum.