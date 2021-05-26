Art Notes for May 27

Plan ahead for the return of First Fridays events when West will be at the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. June 4. Masks will be required, and there will be no refreshments this time. For information, go to cvillearts.org or call (434) 972-9500.

Sculptor James Nemer of the University of Virginia's sculpture community is planning to rename "Consent," a sculpture installed outside Ruffin Hall on the UVa Arts Grounds in 2019, to "Permission to Hug."

The sculpture received its original name at a time when Nemer wanted to send a message that hugging remained acceptable, even at a time when people were becoming aware of the importance of not invading others' personal space without permission. The name is changing to "Permission to Hug" at a time when many people are embracing family members and friends after more than a year of separation and distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond has a new endowment, the Elizabeth Locke Associate Curator of American Decorative Arts Fund, which was created by jewelry designer Elizabeth Locke and her husband, John Staelin.

The endowment will fund a new position at the museum, which will be filled by Susan J. Rawles, who currently serves as associate curator of American painting and decorative art. Rawles, who joined VMFA in 1995, worked with Locke in 2019 to organize "A Return to the Grand Tour: Micromosaic Jewels from the Collection of Elizabeth Locke," an exhibition of the jeweler's extensive personal collection of micromosaics. For more information, go to VMFA.museum.