Art Notes for May 26

Charlottesville Arts Festival will bring all kinds of art expressions to IX Art Park from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be demonstrations, workshops, art-making time, 55 to 60 vendors and performances.

The kickoff party at 6 p.m. Friday will feature fire dancing and the unveiling of the America Connects National Mural Mosaic, a collaborative mural created from tiles submitted by 1,500 art fans across the country. From 6 to 10 p.m., there will be performances by noögenesis, Owen Alek, Babyface Killah and Thumper.

Saturday’s performance schedule includes Bristol of New York at 9:30 a.m., Swansong at 11 a.m., Bella Donna at 1:30 p.m. and Cinémathèque at 4 p.m. Sunday’s lineup brings Front Porch Drum Circle at 10 a.m., Serenata at noon, Blue Ridge Irish Music School at 2:30 p.m. and Work Wear at 4 p.m.

There will be demonstrations and workshops featuring Andrew Stronge, Jum Jirapan, The Hive and Pigment Sanctuary.

Vendors will offer paintings, photography, drawings, jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts, tattoo designs, sculptures, glass art and more. Look for food and craft beer, too.

A weekend pass is $25 and includes admission not only to the festival, but also to The Looking Glass, IX Art Park’s immersive art experience. Single-day tickets are $15 for festival and Looking Glass admission and $10 for festival attendance alone. Learn more at ixartpark.com.

Shandoah Goldman and Under Story will present “Social Dance,” an immersive performance about social interactions in public spaces and on social media, at 6 p.m. Friday at Mad Bowl Field at 155 Rugby Road. A reception will follow at 7 p.m. at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia.

Goldman is choreographer and artistic producer of Under Story. Her immersive practice fuses performance with film, location, sound, theater and brands. She has presented her performances in museums, theaters and a variety of site-specific locations.

Performers include Kim Mata Brooks, Elizabeth Culbertson, Heather Hutton, Amanda Jo Liscouski, Anne Megibow, Liz Reynolds, Katie Schetlick, Marion Spenser, Aaron Wine and Emily Wright.

The rain date is Saturday. Parking is available at the Culbreth Parking Garage. Learn more at www.understory.space.

John Grant’s latest exhibit of photographs of botanical works will begin with an opening reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Possum’s Store Art & Artisan Gallery in Criglersville. His work can be seen in the Madison County gallery through July 3.

Grant’s work has been featured on the cover of Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling novel “New Moon” and on the gallery walls at Kew Gardens in London. His work has been featured in Elle Décor magazine and licensed by Apple Computer, and it can be found in a variety of major and private collections.

Possum’s Store Art & Artisan Gallery is owned by Charlottesville-based artist Renee Balfour. Artist workshops and musical events take place in the circa-1890 building, which once was a general store and post office. For details, call (434) 960-5115.