 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art Notes for May 20
0 comments
Art Notes

Art Notes for May 20

  • 0
Susan McAlister at Les Yeux du Monde

“The Vale,” a 2021 mixed-media assemblage by Susan McAlister, is among the works in “Susan McAlister: Evergreen,” which opens Saturday at Les Yeux du Monde.

 Courtesy of Susan McAlister and Les Yeux du Monde

Les Yeux du Monde will present “Susan McAlister: Evergreen” from Saturday through Aug. 15. The show is McAlister’s fifth at the gallery.

An opening reception is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be harp music and refreshments.

The exhibition includes her oil and mixed-media landscapes, in addition to a series of more abstract works on paper. She often begins work on the paper creations while in the landscape itself, and these, including homage to fallen chestnut trees, bring to mind mid-century Expressionist masters McAlister admires, including Joan Mitchell and Cy Twombly.

Some of her cut-paper assemblage works also will be included. These are inspired in part by Matisse cutouts from the 1950s.

To attend the opening reception, make reservations by calling (434) 882-2620, the gallery’s new number, or emailing LYDM Gallery@gmail.com.

McGuffey Art Center is enrolling students for summer classes, camps and workshops in a variety of media, including clay, watercolor, encaustic, oils, drawing, monoprinting, life drawing, music and Chinese art and culture.

Register online at mcguffeyartcenter.com for virtual or small, socially distanced in-person classes. It’s also possible to schedule individual experiences for small groups or parties.

American Craft Council’s Giving Day is Thursday. The council’s goal is to raise $30,000, and council trustee Carl Fisher has offered to match all donations up to $10,000.

Another way to help bring attention to the power of crafts during tough times is to go on social media and answer the following question: “How does craft help you in this moment?” Add a photo or a video that’s between 30 and 60 seconds long. Tag @CraftCouncil and be sure to refer to #ACCGivingDay and #CraftIsMADEFor ThisMoment.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What to watch this week: ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘M.O.D.O.K.’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arts

Exhibits for May 20

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Smithsonian and National Gallery of Art announce May reopenings
Arts

Smithsonian and National Gallery of Art announce May reopenings

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum and its Renwick Gallery will open May 14, followed a week later by the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of the American Indian and the National Zoo.

Arts

Exhibits for May 13

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Arts

Art Notes for May 13

McGuffey Art Center will present a Virtual Artist Talk with abstract painter Eric Sorensen at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Exhibits for April 29
Arts

Exhibits for April 29

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert