Art Notes for May 20

Les Yeux du Monde will present “Susan McAlister: Evergreen” from Saturday through Aug. 15. The show is McAlister’s fifth at the gallery.

An opening reception is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be harp music and refreshments.

The exhibition includes her oil and mixed-media landscapes, in addition to a series of more abstract works on paper. She often begins work on the paper creations while in the landscape itself, and these, including homage to fallen chestnut trees, bring to mind mid-century Expressionist masters McAlister admires, including Joan Mitchell and Cy Twombly.

Some of her cut-paper assemblage works also will be included. These are inspired in part by Matisse cutouts from the 1950s.

To attend the opening reception, make reservations by calling (434) 882-2620, the gallery’s new number, or emailing LYDM Gallery@gmail.com.

McGuffey Art Center is enrolling students for summer classes, camps and workshops in a variety of media, including clay, watercolor, encaustic, oils, drawing, monoprinting, life drawing, music and Chinese art and culture.