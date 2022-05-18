 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Art Notes for May 19

  • 0

The Arts Center in Orange has received a National Endowment for the Arts grant to create three murals throughout the town of Orange for its Gateways to Orange mural project. The first Artist Meet & Greet event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Artist Rick Nickel will be there. He will begin painting the first of the three murals on June 6. The other artists taking part in the project will be Juan Pineda and Kim Carlino. Each artist will spend up to a month in Orange, meeting with community members, refining mural proposals after receiving feedback from them and then painting with help from local youths and volunteers.

The mural project pays homage to the “Gateway Mural,” a work by artist Linda Marston-Reid and community members that stood at the entrance to the town for 25 years.

Learn more at artscenterinorange.com.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum at the University of Virginia is bringing back Knit at the Museum from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

People are also reading…

Bring knitting, crochet and other needlework projects and work on them outdoors or in the gallery. Refreshments will be provided.

To register for the free event, go to kluge-ruhe.org.

IX Art Park is registering participants for Stop-Mo Stories, an art camp focusing on stop-motion animation that offers artists ages 10 to 13 the chance to learn how to create and animate clay models, collaborate with others and create short films to share on social media.

Seats are available in all four sessions — “Intro to Stop Motion” during the week of July 18, “Claymation” the week of July 25, “2D Animation” the week of Aug. 1 and “Epic Animated Film Class” the weeks of Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Get all the details at ixartpark.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Exhibits for May 12

Exhibits for May 12

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for May 5

Exhibits for May 5

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Art Notes for May 12

Art Notes for May 12

The Gallery at Studio IX is presenting “Tobiah Mundt: Wander and Bloom” through May 29.

Art Notes for May 5

Les Yeux du Monde will present "Modern Alchemy," a show featuring works by Rosemarie Fiore and Ana Rendich. Before an opening reception scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, visitors can see a smoke painting demonstration by Fiore. 

Art Notes for April 28

"Flo(w)ralia: A Spring Celebration of Nature Awakening on the River" is set for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Darden Towe Park. The festival is a celebration of nature, art, music, song and dance inspired by the Rivanna River, and it is a modern interpretation of Floralia, an ancient Roman festival honoring Flora, the goddess of springtime.

Artist turns old pieces of jewelry into new artwork

Now in her retirement, Hancox makes art that incorporates pieces of costume jewelry. They range from turtles to seahorses to framed pieces featuring initials, words or other shapes. “I take all these old pieces — they may be missing a few jewels in a setting or may be broken — and try to make the colors and pieces balance,” she said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott join the cast of new movie 'Wizards'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert