Art Notes for May 19

The Arts Center in Orange has received a National Endowment for the Arts grant to create three murals throughout the town of Orange for its Gateways to Orange mural project. The first Artist Meet & Greet event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Artist Rick Nickel will be there. He will begin painting the first of the three murals on June 6. The other artists taking part in the project will be Juan Pineda and Kim Carlino. Each artist will spend up to a month in Orange, meeting with community members, refining mural proposals after receiving feedback from them and then painting with help from local youths and volunteers.

The mural project pays homage to the “Gateway Mural,” a work by artist Linda Marston-Reid and community members that stood at the entrance to the town for 25 years.

Learn more at artscenterinorange.com.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum at the University of Virginia is bringing back Knit at the Museum from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bring knitting, crochet and other needlework projects and work on them outdoors or in the gallery. Refreshments will be provided.

To register for the free event, go to kluge-ruhe.org.

IX Art Park is registering participants for Stop-Mo Stories, an art camp focusing on stop-motion animation that offers artists ages 10 to 13 the chance to learn how to create and animate clay models, collaborate with others and create short films to share on social media.

Seats are available in all four sessions — “Intro to Stop Motion” during the week of July 18, “Claymation” the week of July 25, “2D Animation” the week of Aug. 1 and “Epic Animated Film Class” the weeks of Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Get all the details at ixartpark.org.