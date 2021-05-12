Art Notes for May 13

McGuffey Art Center will present a Virtual Artist Talk with abstract painter Eric Sorensen at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sorensen, who recently completed a short artist residency program at McGuffey during April, is a painter and medical student at the University of Virginia. His current body of work includes water-based works on paper and oil paintings on linen. His paintings express empathy and explore the importance of bearing witness to something outside oneself.

Register for the online event at mcguffeyartcenter.com. To learn more about participating in the Artist Residency Program, which offers free rotating studio space on McGuffey’s second floor in which artists can find undisturbed space to create works and build portfolios, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Charlottesville Mural Project is creating a new set of murals on the walls of the University of Virginia Health System’s Department of Inpatient Psychiatry.

The goal of the project is to help people feel welcome and strengthen a sense of connection to vibrant local neighborhoods. Thanks to support from the UVa Hospital Auxiliary Committee, a series of as many as 20 neighborhood-themed murals will be commissioned and painted by local artists during the coming year.