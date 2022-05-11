Art Notes for May 12

The Gallery at Studio IX is presenting “Tobiah Mundt: Wander and Bloom” through May 29.

The Houston, Texas, native studied architecture at Howard University before becoming a self-taught fiber artist. Mundt, who is co-owner and creative director of The Hive, produces her pieces using needle felting, and she often relies on wet-felting and rug-tufting techniques to sculpt her abstract and figurative pieces.

An Artist Talk & Happy Hour event has been planned for 5 p.m. May 26. For details, head to studioix.co.

Crozet Artisan Depot will present a Meet the Artist event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday featuring photographer Erin Harrigan of Staunton, who is the gallery’s guest artist for May.

“Shots from the Shenandoah” includes landscapes, nature images and astrophotography, which Harrigan captures using a variety of lenses and techniques.

The photographs can be seen through May 31 at 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. Learn more at crozetartisand epot.com.

Second Street Gallery’s Dové Gallery is the place to see “Community Lost & Found,” a solo exhibition of new paintings by Christina Flowers, through May 27. Community members are invited to contribute written responses to her abstract paintings.

“Pathways,” a solo exhibition by Francisco Donoso, can be seen in the Main Gallery this month as well. Donoso’s paintings offer colorful deconstructions of chain-link fence architecture to examine place and belonging. For information, go to secondstreetgallery.org or call (434) 977-7284.

John and Lena Murray have scheduled an Art Retreat for Friday through Sunday. The family-friendly event is open to artists ages 8 and older. Get all the details at (540) 360-4370.

The Museum of Culpeper History is presenting “Textiles Reimagined,” a quilting workshop by Marty Moon and Cindy Siira, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Hall at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper. Participants will learn how to recycle and upcycle textiles into such home décor and fashion pieces as pillows, purses and tote bags.

The workshop is $50. Sign up at https://culpepermuseum.com/textiles- reimagined/ or dial (540) 829-1749.