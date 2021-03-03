 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art Notes for March 4
0 comments

Art Notes for March 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Russ Warren

“Dr. Fauci,” a 2020 acrylic on canvas by Russ Warren, can be seen at Les Yeux du Monde in Charlottesville during March.

 Courtesy of Les Yeux du Monde

» “Miscegenation” by interdisciplinary artist LaRissa Rogers will open Friday in the gallery windows at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.

At 7 p.m. March 26, Rogers will conclude the exhibition with a performance piece, “My Body is the Architecture of My Every Ancestor,” which also can be seen through the gallery windows at 209 Monticello Road.

Rogers is applying identity politics to examine narratives of cultural hybridity. Oranges serve as a metaphor for the erasure of Black women, bringing to mind the Latasha Harlins murder, which sparked the 1992 Los Angeles riots. Learn more at thebridgepai.org.

» “Positive Waves for COVID Days” by Matalie Deane, presented by the University of Virginia Health Arts Program, can be seen Thursday through April 29 in the Main Hospital Lobby.

In keeping with physical distancing requirements, there will not be an opening reception. Parking is validated only in the 11th Street Parking Garage.

For details, call (434) 924-5527.

Deane’s work also can be seen at HotCakes through April 10.

» Art @ The Vineyard will present works by photographer Pamela Morris at Revalation Vineyards through the end of April at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison.

Find out more at revalationvineyard.com or dial (540) 407-1236.

» Les Yeux du Monde will present “The Disciple” by Russ Warren from Saturday through May 16. An opening reception is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Warren will show 78-inch by 42-inch paintings in vertical diptychs. The works pay homage to other artists Warren admires and with whom he has studied over the years, including Pablo Picasso, Rufino Tamayo and Earl Staley. He worked on many of the diptych paintings while making the transition from his former studio over Les Yeux du Monde to his new studio space designed by Josh Stastny.

Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small during the pandemic, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com.

» “Yellow Ochre, Red Clay” by Laura Josephine Snyder can be seen Friday through April 2 at The Gallery at Studio IX. Look for a meditation on two pigments, both variations on iron-rich rocks, and its links to the mineral hematite.

An Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 25. Learn more at studioix.co.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The 5 best Netflix originals coming out in March

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pandemic art sales: Prettying up the walls we're staring at
Arts

Pandemic art sales: Prettying up the walls we're staring at

“I had people reaching out to buy a piece of art to save my gallery,” said Eden Stein, owner of Secession Art and Design in San Francisco, which sells the works of about 70 creators. “That money not only supported my family, it supported the artists and their communities.”

Art Notes for Feb. 18
Arts

Art Notes for Feb. 18

» Piedmont Virginia Community College Visual Arts Department “The New Deal is Today: World Progress Association Posters” by illustrator and de…

Exhibits for Feb. 25
Arts

Exhibits for Feb. 25

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Arts

Art Notes for Feb. 25

» C’ville Arts will present “Rhythms and Rituals,” an exhibit featuring the work of Deb Booth, Nan Rothwell and Becky Garrity, throughout Marc…

+2
Sculpture parks reveal more through their artistic approaches
Arts

Sculpture parks reveal more through their artistic approaches

The pathos of casting wood in a forest and of setting up a lens to see what's already plainly visible took a dramatic turn during the installation when the great ash tree suddenly collapsed. Its core was rotten. The resulting ruin is spectacular — and a sobering reminder that nature's flux, its evolution, can change speed without notice.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert