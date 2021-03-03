Art Notes for March 4

» “Miscegenation” by interdisciplinary artist LaRissa Rogers will open Friday in the gallery windows at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.
At 7 p.m. March 26, Rogers will conclude the exhibition with a performance piece, “My Body is the Architecture of My Every Ancestor,” which also can be seen through the gallery windows at 209 Monticello Road.
Rogers is applying identity politics to examine narratives of cultural hybridity. Oranges serve as a metaphor for the erasure of Black women, bringing to mind the Latasha Harlins murder, which sparked the 1992 Los Angeles riots. Learn more at thebridgepai.org.
» “Positive Waves for COVID Days” by Matalie Deane, presented by the University of Virginia Health Arts Program, can be seen Thursday through April 29 in the Main Hospital Lobby.
In keeping with physical distancing requirements, there will not be an opening reception. Parking is validated only in the 11th Street Parking Garage.
For details, call (434) 924-5527.
Deane’s work also can be seen at HotCakes through April 10.
» Art @ The Vineyard will present works by photographer Pamela Morris at Revalation Vineyards through the end of April at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison.
Find out more at revalationvineyard.com or dial (540) 407-1236.
» Les Yeux du Monde will present “The Disciple” by Russ Warren from Saturday through May 16. An opening reception is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Warren will show 78-inch by 42-inch paintings in vertical diptychs. The works pay homage to other artists Warren admires and with whom he has studied over the years, including Pablo Picasso, Rufino Tamayo and Earl Staley. He worked on many of the diptych paintings while making the transition from his former studio over Les Yeux du Monde to his new studio space designed by Josh Stastny.
Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small during the pandemic, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com.
» “Yellow Ochre, Red Clay” by Laura Josephine Snyder can be seen Friday through April 2 at The Gallery at Studio IX. Look for a meditation on two pigments, both variations on iron-rich rocks, and its links to the mineral hematite.
An Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 25. Learn more at studioix.co.