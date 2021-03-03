Art Notes for March 4

Find out more at revalationvineyard.com or dial (540) 407-1236.

» Les Yeux du Monde will present “The Disciple” by Russ Warren from Saturday through May 16. An opening reception is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Warren will show 78-inch by 42-inch paintings in vertical diptychs. The works pay homage to other artists Warren admires and with whom he has studied over the years, including Pablo Picasso, Rufino Tamayo and Earl Staley. He worked on many of the diptych paintings while making the transition from his former studio over Les Yeux du Monde to his new studio space designed by Josh Stastny.

Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small during the pandemic, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com.

» “Yellow Ochre, Red Clay” by Laura Josephine Snyder can be seen Friday through April 2 at The Gallery at Studio IX. Look for a meditation on two pigments, both variations on iron-rich rocks, and its links to the mineral hematite.

An Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 25. Learn more at studioix.co.