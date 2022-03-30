Art Notes for March 31

Chroma Projects will present an opening reception for “Reni Gower: Transmission” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Micro Gallery space at Vault Virginia.

Gower began her “COVID Collage” series while sheltering in place using only materials she had on hand, including vintage, recycled and decorative papers that she embellished with acrylic paints.

The Micro Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and the exhibition will remain on view through April 290. Masks are required in the gallery. For private appointments, email artlab@chromaprojects.com.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery will present a new exhibit, “There Is Beauty in Color,” through May 29. Sara Gondwe’s works in melted crayon, acrylics, nail polish, sticks and other found items will be on view.

Mark your calendars for an artist reception from 2 to 4 p.m. May 8. To learn more about the exhibit at the North Garden gallery, call (434) 984-0774 or visit lovingcupwine.com.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville will open “Do You See What I See?” by Tenley Beazley with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The works can be seen through May 29.

Beazley, a Richmond native, has presented solo shows in Quirk Gallery Richmond, Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens and Academy of Fine Arts in Lynchburg. Get details at quirkgallery.com.

C’ville Arts will focus on photographs by Ben Greenberg during April. A First Fridays reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Greenberg recently published “Natural Virginia,” a coffee-table book of panoramic photographs taken across the state. His show at C’ville Arts will include photographs from his upcoming second book, “Natural Public Lands of Virginia.” Wildlife images, landscapes and other shots from national, state, regional and local parks are featured, as well as nature preserves, wildlife refuges and other spaces. Learn more at cvillearts.org, or dial (434) 972-9500.

The Gallery at Studio IX offers “The Prolyfyck Shape of Art: Works from Artists of Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center” through May 1. An opening reception is set for 5 p.m. Friday, and a run is planned for 6 a.m. Friday at Jefferson School City Center. Students in Rayne MacPhee’s art class at Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center explored a variety of affirmations, including “I am a football player,” “I am a good listener” and “I am a father.” Kristen Finn photographed the artists.

An Artist Talk and Happy Hour will take place at 5 p.m. April 28. Get all the particulars at studioix.co.