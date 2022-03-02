Art Notes for March 3

BozART Fine Art Collective members will show their work at McGuffey Art Center through March 27. Look for contributions by Randy Baskerville, Betty Brubach, Terry Coffey, Matalie Deane, Joan Dreicer, Judith Ely, Cassidy Girvin, Sara Gondwe, Julia Kindred, Julia Lesnichy, Brita Lineburger, Christine Rich and Juliette Swenson in the first-floor galleries. A First Fridays reception is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Coffey’s work will fill the first exhibit featured in Botanical Fare, Charlottesville’s latest vegan restaurant; it’ll open in March.

Kindred’s oil landscapes will be on view in “Old and New” at Random Row Brewery through April 28.

The Gallery at Studio IX will present works by Charlottesville Black Arts Collective members in the Prolyfyck Exhibition Series from Friday through March 27. The Haven will be the beneficiary for art sales and for a run scheduled for 6 a.m. Friday at Jefferson School City Center. An Artist Talk & Happy Hour is planned for 5 p.m. March 24.

In “We Are Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams,” look for works by Derrick J. Waller, Kweisi Morris, Tobiah Mundt, Benita Mayo, Leslie Lillard and Kori Price. Learn more at http://www.studioix.co/.

Second Street Gallery is accepting applications for this year’s “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” through 11:59 p.m. June 19. The juried exhibition and fundraiser will be in the Main Gallery from Sept. 2 to Sept. 30.

The exhibition is open to all artists, with preference given to Charlottesville and Virginia artists. It will be juried by Kristen Chiacchia, Second Street Gallery’s executive director and chief curator, and five guest jurors from the Charlottesville community.

Artists who have participated in the past need to familiarize themselves with new size requirements and hanging-hardware requirements, so be sure to check the guidelines at static1.squarespace.com. An information session for “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” is planned for 6 p.m. March 23, so make reservations for the virtual event. For all details, go to secondstreetgallery.org.

McGuffey Art Center also has a Call for Artists; it is accepting applications for its Incubator Studio Residency Program for 2022-2023 through March 26.

Up to six Incubator artists will be selected to grow in their studio practices by having an art space to use from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The artists can gain experience through a wide range of experiences, from field trips to art openings to studio tours and critiques. At the end of the residency year, Incubator artists will be able to participate in a group show on the first floor.

Get the application and more information at https://www.mcguffeyartcenter.com/incubator-residency-artists.

Revalation Vineyards will present “Ethereal” through April 30. Works by 14 Charlottesville Camera Club members will be featured. Learn more at revalation vineyards.com.