Art Notes for March 25

» Tom Tom Foundation has opened online voting for the latest City Art Bus designs. Bus fans and art lovers have until Wednesday to say which creative themes they’d like to see rolling down Charlottesville streets as murals in motion.

The finalists’ designs can be seen at tomtomfoundation.org. You’re allowed to vote only once, with your first choice getting five points, your second choice picking up three points and your third choice collecting one point. You may not vote for the same design more than once.

Voters may choose from among designs by Gooey, Benjamin Duke, Lindsay Diamond, Maddie Rhondeau, Mike McConnel, Nathan Kim, Sebastian Puentes Rive, Rain Kraus, Shelby Baillie and William Miller.

The winners will be selected by combining the popular online vote with a CAT bus driver vote, a JAUNT bus driver vote and the juried panel’s feedback. Check out the finalists and cast your vote at tomtomfoundation.org.

» The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia has been re-accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. All museums must undergo a re-accreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain the nationally recognized status.

The Fralin is one of about 50 accredited museums in Virginia, and more than 1,070 of the nation’s roughly 33,000 museums are accredited. Accreditation shows that a museum adheres to standards of accountability, excellence, professionalism and quality assurance. Learn more at uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.