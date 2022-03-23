Art Notes for March 24

IX Art Park will present the national launch on Saturday of Discover Black Cville, a community-led partnership to help tell modern, historically accurate and inclusive Black stories in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. A new mural by James Johnson and Laura Lee will be unveiled, and there will be a Black Artisan Fair.

Discover Black Cville will make the formal launch announcement at 2 p.m. It will be launched in partnership with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Vibefest, an annual celebration of Black music and culture, will focus on local and regional performers from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Listen for Jaewar & Vibe Riot, Mighty Joshua & The Zion #5, The Fuzz Band, Varina Taylor & Friends, Terry The Hippie and Sista Nickey McMullen.

The event is free. Learn more at visit charlottesville.org/black-cville.

McIntire Connaughton Gallery’s Spring Art Reception and Exhibit will focus on “2 Plein Air Painters,” featuring works by V-Anne Evans and Lee Christmas Halstead, through June 13. An Artists’ Reception is scheduled for 4:30 to. 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Head to the third floor of Rouss & Robertson Halls at the McIntire School of Commerce to see works in oil on linen, oil on canvas and oil on linen panel.

Masking is no longer required. The exhibit is open from 8 a.m. To 7 p.m. weekdays and closed on weekends.

Tabor Presbyterian Church is presenting an exhibit of paintings by local artist John Russell. Russell will sell his small, framed watercolor landscape and still-life prints for $100 each and donate the proceeds to Doctors Without Borders to help people in Ukraine.

A reception is planned for noon to 1:30 p.m. April 3. The exhibit can be seen in the fellowship hall and breezeway.

Art and Music at The Old Manse will take place Saturday and Sunday at 171 Landon Lane in Orange.

An art show can be seen from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be paintings on display by Rita Carroll, owner of the historic home, and John and Lena Murray. Jess Cifizarri will display her ceramics and jewelry.

Pianist Victor Prudovsky will present a concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The concert can seat only about 30 people as a result of space limitations, so plan to make reservations.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will present “The Art in Life: Knitting” at 7 p.m. March 31 on Zoom. Kluge-Ruhe is teaming up with The Fralin Museum of Art at UVa to explore creative practices that aren’t considered fine art but deserve new consideration.

Panelists include Louis Boria from Brooklyn Boy Knits, micro knitter Althea Crome, Lauren MacElroy of Mother of Purl and architectural knitters Jenny Underwood and Leanne Zika of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. Registration is available at virginia.zoom.us. Find out more online at kluge-ruhe.org.

McGuffey Art Center is accepting Incubator Residency Program applications through Saturday.

The program offers up to six emerging artists room to grow in studio practice from July 1 through June 30, 2023. Details about the Call to Artists can be found at https://www.mcguffeyartcenter.com/incubator-residency-artists.