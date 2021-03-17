Art Notes for March 18

» Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle will present works by featured artist Larry Patterson and other Artists’ Circle members through April 25.

“Close to Home,” a virtual art exhibition, uses works in a variety of media to explore the idea of what it means to be close to home these days.

The exhibition is on display in the Baker Gallery in Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School, but as a result of pandemic safety precautions, it is off limits to off-campus visitors. It can be seen at firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits/; look for a slideshow and catalog. All the works are for sale. Learn more at firnewfarmartistscircle.com.

» Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art will be streaming the locally filmed feature “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” starting March 26. The online fine art museum will be presenting the 1995 film for the first time since its initial release.