Art Notes for March 18

» JABA Volunteer Services is accepting art submissions through April 23 for “Volunteerism: Creating Communities of Strength,” a virtual art show and contest for Older Americans Month.
The exhibition will be presented in a virtual gallery and shown during a virtual May Presidential Volunteer Service event to recognize volunteers who have provided outstanding service during the 2019-2020 year. Artworks should reflect the theme of “Volunteerism: Creating Communities of Strength.”
Prizes will be presented to first-place winners in the following categories: youth, younger than 18; adult, ages 18 to 64; senior, ages 64 and older; and professional artist.
For information, go to jabacares.org. To submit your work, go to http://bit.ly/VolunteerismArtContest.
» McGuffey Art Center continues to present multidisciplinary experiences in connection with “Water: The Agony and Ecstasy of the Black Experience,” a multimedia exhibition curated by The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective
A Virtual Poetry Reading with Larry D. Giles starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, and a short-film screening and director question-and-answer session with Ellis Finney is planned for 4 p.m. March 27.
“Water” is on display through March 28. For information, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.
» Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle will present works by featured artist Larry Patterson and other Artists’ Circle members through April 25.
“Close to Home,” a virtual art exhibition, uses works in a variety of media to explore the idea of what it means to be close to home these days.
The exhibition is on display in the Baker Gallery in Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School, but as a result of pandemic safety precautions, it is off limits to off-campus visitors. It can be seen at firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits/; look for a slideshow and catalog. All the works are for sale. Learn more at firnewfarmartistscircle.com.
» Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art will be streaming the locally filmed feature “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” starting March 26. The online fine art museum will be presenting the 1995 film for the first time since its initial release.
“Hearts’ Lonely Hunters,” director Daniel Kuttner’s first feature film, was co-written by artist, writer and fashion icon Beatrix Ost. The mother and son began to collaborate after Kuttner returned from Los Angeles to help Ost create a short film about her sculptures. The film can be seen as part of Ost’s existing virtual and interactive galleries and will coincide with additional exhibitions of the sculptures that appear in the film.
Hans-Jörg Assman, known for his work in “Schindler’s List” and many television and stage roles in Germany, stars as Klaus, a German writer who arrives in Charlottesville on assignment to write about Thomas Jefferson but soon begins a soul-searching journey to find deeper connections.
Sign up in advance to get instructions for streaming the film on March 26 by visiting http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.
Ost will take part in an online virtual question-and-answer event at 7:30 p.m. April 1 to speak about her art and the pieces that appear in the film. Learn more at http:// torosiete.museum/events/.