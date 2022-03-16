Art Notes for March 17

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia will open “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): Fifty Years of Papunya Tula Artists, Part II” on Thursday. It will remain on view through Feb. 26, 2023.

The first part of the exhibition explored the origins of the Papunya Tula Artists company from 1971 to 1996; the second part will take a deeper look at its contemporary momentum from 1996 to the present. The increasing prominence of women artists and the role of the company in the lives and health of today’s artists will be examined.

A Virtual Opening Celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom with curator Henry Skerritt and contributors to the catalog.

The virtual exhibition allows visitors to browse paintings from the first and second parts of the exhibition, read artist biographies and find lesson plans that teachers can use. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org.

The Arts Center in Orange, which is marking 25 years of bringing art to Orange County, is accepting proposals for three outdoor murals to be painted between June and September.

The deadline for proposals in 5 p.m. April 1. The project is made possible by a Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and community support. Each of the three artists will receive $2,000, a $1,500 supply budget, lodging and painting assistance from volunteers, local youths and Arts Center staff members.

Go to artscenterinorange.com for information.