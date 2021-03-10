 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art Notes for March 11
0 comments

Art Notes for March 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

» McGuffey Art Center will present a series of multidisciplinary events in connection with “Water: The Agony and Ecstasy of the Black Experience,” a multimedia exhibition curated by The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, is on display through March 28.

A Virtual Artist Talk is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Photography Portrait Series with Kori Price, an in-person event, is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A Virtual Prose Reading with Adrienne Oliver begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A Virtual Poetry Reading with Larry D. Giles starts at 2 p.m. March 21, and a short-film screening and director question-and-answer session with Ellis Finney is set for 4 p.m. March 27.

“Water” includes works by Bolanle Adeboye, Tronja Anglero, Janee Bradford (Marley Nichelle), Sahara Clemons, Ellis Finney, Larry D. Giles, Clinton Helms, Maleik Jackson, Veronica Jackson, Dena Jennings, Jae Johnson, Leslie Lillard, Benita Mayo, Jackie Merritt, Richard “Kweisi” Morris, Tobiah Mundt, Adrienne Oliver, Kori Price, Dorothy Marie Rice, Darrell Rose, Amdane Sanda, Benford D. Stellmacher Jr., Derrick J. Waller, Lillie Williams and Michael E. Williams. For information about the exhibition, the artists and the related events, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.

» Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle will present “Close to Home,” a virtual art exhibition by featured artist Larry Peterson and other Artists’ Circle members in a variety of media, from Monday through April 25.

The exhibition is on display in the Baker Gallery in Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School, but as a result of pandemic safety precautions, it is off limits to off-campus visitors. It can be seen at firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits/; look for a slideshow and catalog. All the works are for sale. Learn more at firnewfarmartistscircle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Carole Radziwill compares Meghan Markle to friend Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Art Notes for March 4
Arts

Art Notes for March 4

» “Miscegenation” by interdisciplinary artist LaRissa Rogers will open Friday in the gallery windows at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.

Exhibits for March 4
Arts

Exhibits for March 4

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Exhibits for Feb. 25
Arts

Exhibits for Feb. 25

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Art Notes for Feb. 18
Arts

Art Notes for Feb. 18

» Piedmont Virginia Community College Visual Arts Department “The New Deal is Today: World Progress Association Posters” by illustrator and de…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert