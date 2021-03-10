Art Notes for March 11

» McGuffey Art Center will present a series of multidisciplinary events in connection with “Water: The Agony and Ecstasy of the Black Experience,” a multimedia exhibition curated by The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, is on display through March 28.
A Virtual Artist Talk is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Photography Portrait Series with Kori Price, an in-person event, is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A Virtual Prose Reading with Adrienne Oliver begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
A Virtual Poetry Reading with Larry D. Giles starts at 2 p.m. March 21, and a short-film screening and director question-and-answer session with Ellis Finney is set for 4 p.m. March 27.
“Water” includes works by Bolanle Adeboye, Tronja Anglero, Janee Bradford (Marley Nichelle), Sahara Clemons, Ellis Finney, Larry D. Giles, Clinton Helms, Maleik Jackson, Veronica Jackson, Dena Jennings, Jae Johnson, Leslie Lillard, Benita Mayo, Jackie Merritt, Richard “Kweisi” Morris, Tobiah Mundt, Adrienne Oliver, Kori Price, Dorothy Marie Rice, Darrell Rose, Amdane Sanda, Benford D. Stellmacher Jr., Derrick J. Waller, Lillie Williams and Michael E. Williams. For information about the exhibition, the artists and the related events, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.
» Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle will present “Close to Home,” a virtual art exhibition by featured artist Larry Peterson and other Artists’ Circle members in a variety of media, from Monday through April 25.
The exhibition is on display in the Baker Gallery in Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School, but as a result of pandemic safety precautions, it is off limits to off-campus visitors. It can be seen at firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits/; look for a slideshow and catalog. All the works are for sale. Learn more at firnewfarmartistscircle.com.