Art Notes for March 10

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is offering “Inherited Innocence,” a new show by JaVori Warren and Megan Richards, throughout March.

Warren, an oil painter who focuses on portraiture and representation of Black subjects, received her bachelor of arts degrees in studio art and government from the University of Virginia in 2020. She is an artist-in-residence under the Freeman Artist Residency in Charlottesville.

Richards, a multimedia artist and filmmaker, also is an artist-in-residence under the Freeman Artist Residency. She received her bachelor of arts degrees in studio art and American studies in 2019, and she received an Aunspaugh Fellowship during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Alan Goffinski, executive director of The Bridge, is leaving his post to pursue a new role with WNYC to produce an offshoot of the Radiolab program designed for children. A listening party will be scheduled at The Bridge once the program premieres this fall.

Candidates who'd like to be considered for the executive director role at The Bridge

Louisa Arts Center is presenting “Different Strokes,” a new show featuring work by Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell, in its Purcell Gallery through May 20. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. March 25.

Lefko, who lives in Christiansburg, usually works in acrylic, watercolor and soft pastels, often using a spray bottle of water and texture-creating tools to create her pieces.

Campbell contributes pen-and-ink drawings, colorful watercolors, acrylic and oil paintings and creations in wood and stained glass. His studio is at his farm, Dreamcatcher Meadows Farm in Floyd County. He and his wife own Maggie Gallery in Floyd.



Crozet Artisan Depot will present a Meet the Artist Event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in connection with its two Guest Artist Shows for March.

Look for “Adventures in Paper Art” by Palmyra paper artist Cyndi Mylynne and “Evolving Vessels” by potter Wendy Werstlein of Wrenn Pottery in Floyd.

Mylynne is showing one-of-a-kind paper art in free-hanging wall art pieces and special paper shades for Ambrosia maple wooden lamps created by Tom Schimming.

Werstlein’s pots reflect her ongoing exploration of flow and line patterns found in nature. She infuses her pieces with a sense of movement and comfort.

The venue is at 5791 Three Notch'd Road in Crozet.

The Center at Belvedere is offering “The Black and White Art Exhibit” through April 27. It’s the first exhibition there to include artists who are not seniors.

Curated by Lorraine Momper and David Reynaud, the show also includes works by Bob Anderson, Ann Cheeks, Terry Coffey, Lindsay Heider Diamond, Lotta Helleberg, Anne Hopper, Melissa Malone, Michael McGurk, Susan Patrick, Charles Peale, Chris Rich, Jane Skafte, Tom Tartaglino and Susan Trimble.

