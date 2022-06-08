Art Notes for June 9

The Barn Swallow will present “A Summer Sound Bath” at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Karianne Michelle, a classically trained vocalist, sound bath artist, reiki master and qigong and meditation instructor, will use crystal sound bowls stir the senses.

She also will talk about the origins of her instruments and share the basics of meditation. Holistic health coach Nancy Bond from the Eat Heal Glow kitchen will serve plant-based bites.

Tickets are $35, and proceeds will go to Heart to Heart International to provide medical supplies and services to people impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. Tickets may be purchased at thebarnswallow.com, and donations can be made even if you cannot attend the event.

June hours at The Barn Swallow are 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, but call ahead in case of inclement weather or power outages to be sure the gallery is open before you venture out. For information, call (434) 979-4884.

The Arts Center in Orange is presenting “Historical Reference: Artworks and Artifacts Celebrating the History of Orange, Virginia” through July 23.

Look for artworks by Phil Audibert, Michael DeSimone, Patty Hundson, Chee Ricketts and Claudia Wisdom-Good and historical items from the collections of the James Madison Museum of Orange County and the Orange County African American Historical Society. Get details at artscenterinorange.com.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery in North Garden will display works by Piedmont Pastelists artists in “Pastel Viewpoints,” which will be on view through July 31.

For details, go to lovingcupwine.com or dial (434) 984-0774.