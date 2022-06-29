Art Notes for June 30

C’ville Arts will present “The Planets” by glass artist and jeweler Diana Branscome during July. Branscome will be at the gallery to meet visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday during the First Fridays event.

Her latest work is inspired by the night sky, which has fascinated her since childhood. Branscome creates her own gems by taking art glass and recycled bottles and firing them at high temperatures until they resemble delicate droplets. Some pieces explore the colorful layers of an atmosphere like that of Jupiter, while other pieces exhibit the frosty blues and whites of moons and stars.

For information about the exhibit, go to cvillearts.org; learn more about the jewelry at branscomeglass.com.

Chroma Projects will display works by Chuck Scalin from Friday through July 29 in its microgallery at Vault Virginia. An opening reception for “Melange: Collage Works Across Time” is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Scalin is professor emeritus and former assistant chair of the Department of Communication Art + Design at Virginia Commonwealth University.

See the works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For details, go to chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot will present art by Alison Thomas of Serenity Scenes Photography in Louisa from Friday through July 30. “Serenity in the Trees” explores Thomas’s technique of digitally manipulating photographs and employing a combination of filters to capture the essence of a scene, rather than a strict recording of that scene.

A Meet the Artist Event has been scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. July 9.

Crozet Artisan Depot is marking its seventh anniversary on Saturday, and each visitor will be able to take 20% off one item. Learn more at crozetartisandepot.com.

The Gallery at Studio IX will present “As It Is Now” by Tori Cherry from Friday through July 31. An Artist Talk & Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. July 28.

Cherry is celebrating her ability to return to the painting and drawing she loves after months of chronic pain and a lupus diagnosis. She has regained her mobility through treatment after being unable to draw or paint as a result of pain in her hands.

Her show also recognizes the support and care she received from strangers and loved ones during her journey. For details, go to studioix.co.