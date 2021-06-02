Art Notes for June 3

“Fairies Are Real” by Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes can be seen in the Smith Gallery. Rhondeau-Rhodes will be exhibiting a collection of collages. Small, framed works will be available in a range of prices from $200 to $100.

“Summer Members’ Show” will be in the Hallway Galleries.

“Incubators,” a show by 2020-2021 Incubators artists Evan Leggett, Jiajun Yan, Kathryn Wingate and Michael Jones, will be in the First-Floor/North Gallery. The Incubators program gives emerging artists a chance to grow in their studio practice and may use the space for one year to work on projects, meet other artists and create art.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. All visitors must wear masks and maintain social distancing. To learn more, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Les Yeux du Monde will present a reception and discussion with artist Susan McAlister from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. McAlister will present an Artist’s Talk at 3 p.m.

“Susan McAlister: Evergreen” will be on display through Aug. 15. Gallery hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and by appointment. For reservations, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2620.