Art Notes for June 3

First Fridays events are resuming at several Charlottesville galleries for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. As First Fridays gallery events return, be sure to check with participating galleries to see if reservations are required to help maintain social distancing, and check websites for guidelines about mask wearing and other precautions.
Chroma Projects will present “Susan Jamison: The Frequency of Roses” from Friday through July in its Vault Virginia gallery space. A First Fridays opening event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Jamison will show nine intricate egg tempera paintings that examine the vibrational frequency of roses at 320 Mhz. The paintings follow a female protagonist and her equine counterpart in connection with the roses, which symbolize compassion, love and sacred healing to many people.
The entrance is on Third Street Southeast. Find details at chromaprojects.com.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will offer a First Fridays event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with en plein air painter Meg West, who is the featured artist for June.
Her current exhibit is “It’s All in the Open Air.” For information, go to cvil learts.org.
McGuffey Art Center is opening three summer exhibitions on Friday. They will be on display through Aug. 15.
“Fairies Are Real” by Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes can be seen in the Smith Gallery. Rhondeau-Rhodes will be exhibiting a collection of collages. Small, framed works will be available in a range of prices from $200 to $100.
“Summer Members’ Show” will be in the Hallway Galleries.
“Incubators,” a show by 2020-2021 Incubators artists Evan Leggett, Jiajun Yan, Kathryn Wingate and Michael Jones, will be in the First-Floor/North Gallery. The Incubators program gives emerging artists a chance to grow in their studio practice and may use the space for one year to work on projects, meet other artists and create art.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. All visitors must wear masks and maintain social distancing. To learn more, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.
Les Yeux du Monde will present a reception and discussion with artist Susan McAlister from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. McAlister will present an Artist’s Talk at 3 p.m.
“Susan McAlister: Evergreen” will be on display through Aug. 15. Gallery hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and by appointment. For reservations, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2620.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia is in the process of repatriating 17 culturally significant items from its permanent collection to the Arrernte, Warlpiri and Warumungu peoples. The specific works are sensitive in nature and have never been exhibited. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org.
IX Art Park will offer two series of children’s summer camps to explore the arts.
The Creature Builder Collective, for ages 6 to 12, will be led by Joe Vena, IX Art Park’s creative director, from July 5 through Aug. 20. Weekly themes include “Prehistoria,” “Mythical Beasts,” “Metamorphic,” “Totally Nautical,” “Monster Makers” and “Giant Epic Animated Film Class.” The final week, presented in partnership with Violet Crown Charlottesville, will include film screenings.
Camps will meet fro 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. weekdays. Tuition is $400 per week except for “Giant Epic Animated Film Class,” which is $750 for the two-week run.
Art & Nature Camp, for ages 3 to 5, is presented with Little Planets. Camp will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays, and tuition is $45 per day. Weekly themes will include “Whimsical Wonderland,” “Petite Picassos” and “Nature Keepers.”
Donations are accepted to help provide scholarships for low-income families.
For information, go to ixartpark.org/education.
The Charlottesville Mural Project’s latest mural will be painted by Emmy Thacker on a wall of English Meadows Senior Living in Crozet.
Virginia Tech architecture student Charlie Crotteau contacted the project about thee possibilities of the wall, and English Meadows coincidentally had been looking for an artist to hire to create a mural. Crotteau contacted Thacker, a former classmate.
Thacker, a Crozet resident and Charlottesville native, graduated from James Madison University’s School of Art, Design and Art History in May 2020. She works as an independent graphic designer.
Learn more at charlottesvillemural project.org.