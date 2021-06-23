Art Notes for June 24

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia received a $2 million gift from Dr. Carol R. Angle to support exhibitions at the museum through the Angle Exhibition Fund.
The Angle Exhibition Fund, which also supports the museum’s permanent collection, was created in 2016 with a previous gift that established the first named endowment to support exhibitions at the Fralin. The fund helps the Fralin mount high-quality exhibitions that serve UVa students and increasingly diverse local and national audiences.
In 2020, Angle also endowed the Carol R. Angle Academic Curator position, which Jordan Love holds.
Angle, who lives in Charlottesville, served as a pediatrician and toxicologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for 45 years. Along the way, she became one of the nation’s leading experts on lead poisoning. The longtime Fralin patron, who has described herself as a “museum hound,” is focusing on the arts and education in her community and how they can address health and community issues.
“The Angle Exhibition Fund is the first of its kind for our museum. Her leadership in long-term giving speaks to Carol’s commitment to the Fralin, for which we are deeply grateful,” said Matthew McLendon, J. Sanford Miller Family director at the Fralin. “We aim to make meaningful connections through art at the Fralin, and this fund helps us achieve that. As we look toward reopening the museum to the public later this year, it’s particularly special to know our exhibitions program has the support it needs to flourish.”