Art Notes for June 23

The Water Appreciation Experience, an experiential art installation using art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to explore the daily use of water, can be seen at 1326 E. High St.

Artist Martha Hester Stafford is the founder and former owner of The Charlottesville Cooking School.

The installation is open from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Reserve a time to attend on your own or in a group of up to eight people. To request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com.

Admission is free; donations are welcome. For information, go to thewater appreciationexperience.com.

The Arts Center in Orange will present an Artist Meet & Greet with muralist Juan Pineda at 11 a.m. Saturday in Taylor Park in Orange.

It’s an opportunity for people to meet the artist and offer feedback on his design for an upcoming Taylor Park mural. The event is free, and there will be light refreshments. Get the details at artscenterinorange.com.

Central Library will display 34 artworks from The Arc Studio from Arc of the Piedmont through July 31.

The art can be seen on the library’s third floor at 201 E. Market St. Learn more online at jmrl.org.

