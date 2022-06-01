Art Notes for June 2

IX Art Park is helping people get ready for the inaugural Fae Festival, an imaginative urban Renaissance faire set for June 17 and 18, by offering a series of weekly costume workshops starting Thursday.

Reserve your space in IX Art Park’s Outside Art Room for a workshop with IX Teaching Artists in sculpting clay horns from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. At the next workshop, from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9, Paint It Orange will lead a workshop in glazing ceramic steins. On the day before the festival, from 6 to 8 p.m. June 16, IX Teaching Artists will lead a workshop on creating flower crowns.

Thursday’s workshop and the June 16 event are free, but registration is required. The June 9 stein event has a materials fee of $30 to cover the cost of stein, glaze and kiln firing.

The Fae Festival will feature a medieval market of more than 50 artisan vendors, live music and performances, workshops, demonstrations and a screening of Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth.” Learn all about the festival at ixartpark.org.

WTJU 91.1 FM is presenting a new exhibition in its microgallery as part of its 65th-anniversary celebrations. “Radio Relics” can be seen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through July 29 in the renovated vintage camper behind the radio station’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road.

Look for T-shirts, curated photos and artifacts from more than six decades of music. Many items were contributed by former WTJU general manager Chuck Taylor, and WTJU is accepting donations for the new Chuck Taylor Fund for WTJU History to collect, preserve and share the station’s stories past.

Learn more at wtju.net/radiorelics.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia has received $250,000 from the Henry Luce Foundation’s Native North American Collections Project to study its extensive collection of Native American art and artifacts.

The Gallery at Studio IX is showing “Kori Price: The Current of Legacy” from Friday through June 26. An opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Price, a Charlottesville-based photographer and writer, will be on hand for an Artist Talk & Chapbook Launch at 5 p.m. June 21.

“The Current of Legacy” is a community portrait project that invites people to explore what legacy means. It is inspired by the legacy of the first enslaved Africans who arrived in Virginia in 1619.

Second Street Gallery will have two exhibitions on view from Friday through July 22.

“Subversive Media: Materiality and Power” features works by Sonya Clark, Jamal Cyrus, jclenochan, Samuel Levi Jones, LaRissa Rogers, Tammie Rubin, Gail Tremblay, Luis Vasquez La Roche, Dyani White Hawk and Sandy Williams IV. It will be in the Main Gallery. The exhibition confronts images loaded with reminders of systemic injustice.

“Summer’s Cauldron,” a solo exhibition of new paintings by Aaron Eichorn, can be seen in the Dové Gallery.

Get all the details at secondstreet gallery.org.

Les Yeux du Monde will present Lunch & Conversation with Ana Rendich at noon Sunday. The event is $15; it’s free for members of the newly reinstated Collector’s Club. Space is limited, and reservations are required; email LYDMGallery@gmail.com.

“Rosemarie Fiore & Ana Rendich: Modern Alchemy” will remain on view through June 26. Fiore’s smoke painting performance event has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. June 19; there will be a screening of Fiore’s smoke painting performance and question-and-answer time.

Chroma Projects offers “Sanctuary: New Paintings by Amanda Smith” through June 24 in its Vault Virginia microgallery, and a First Fridays artist reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Crozet-based Smith, known for The Art Box Framing and Art Supply stores she manages, creates encaustic paintings that she describes as altar pieces. The collection can be seen between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Learn more at chromaprojects.com.

C’ville Arts is featuring Flame Bilyué’s watercolors, mixed-media works, jewelry and sculpted paper creations in “Forest Fantasies” during June. A First Fridays art opening will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Bilyué will be on hand for a Meet the Artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for C’ville Arts After Hours and for a sculpted paper demonstration and workshop at 6:30 p.m. June 22. These events are free; registration is required for the workshop. For details, go to cville arts.org or dial (434) 760-3563.