Art Notes for June 17
Art Notes for June 17

The Charlottesville Mural Project has been bringing fresh murals by local artists to the University of Virginia Health System’s Adult Inpatient Psychiatry Unit on 5 East.

The unit’s framed artwork had to be taken down in 2018 to comply with new national guidelines for protecting patients’ safety.

Bill Russell, the nurse manager for 5 East, spoke with George Andrews of UVa’s art faculty about ways to bring art back to the unit, as staff members missed the art as much as the patients did. Andrews has become a certified nursing assistant so he could work with patients on 5 East, and he is in the process of becoming a licensed professional counselor.

The Charlottesville Mural Project and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative teamed up with them to bring in artists Jae Johnson and Andrea Trimble to paint murals depicting the 10th and Page and Greenbrier neighborhoods. Bolanle Adeboye has created more than a dozen new chalkboard murals to bring mountain themes in soothing colors to patients’ rooms.

Artist Laura Lee Gulledge is offering “Will & Whit: The Virtual Musical” for licensing. The program was eight years in the making. Learn more at artevolve.org or whoislauralee.com.

