Art Notes for June 16

Rosemary Fiore

Artist Rosemary Fiore demonstrates her smoke painting process, to be seen in a film screened Sunday at Les Yeux du Monde. There will be time to ask questions.

 Courtesy of Les Yeux du Monde

Les Yeux du Monde will present a film screening at 3 p.m. Sunday to explore artist Rosemary Fiore’s smoke painting process.

The gallery will screen a film of Fiore’s smoke painting performance and have a conversation with the artist, which will be followed by question-and-answer time.

The event is free, but reservations are required, as space is limited. For details, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com.

“Rosemary Fiore & Ana Rendich: Modern Alchemy” will remain on view in the gallery through June 26.

Fiore studied under art historian Lydia Gasman at the University of Virginia, as did Les Yeux du Monde founder Lyn Bolen Warren. Finding inspiration in the work of Wolfgang Paalen, Fiore uses the surrealist technique to capture her smoke paintings. She layers smoke residue with acrylic paint and sometimes pigmented ground.

For information, call (434) 882-2622.

Artist Terry M. Coffey is displaying her oil paintings in a new exhibit at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. “Serenity and Life” can be seen through Aug. 8 in the second-floor Laboratory Hall.

Learn more about her work at terrym coffey.com. To learn more about the exhibit, which can be seen during daylight and evening hours, call (434) 996-4897.

