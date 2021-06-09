Art Notes for June 10

Second Street Gallery presents “ROYGBIV” in the Dové Gallery through July 23. The exhibition challenge from Kristen Chiacchia, Second Street Gallery’s executive director and chief curator, to the artists was to focus on one assigned color that followed the tradition of monochromatic painting in avant-garde visual art in the 20th and 21st centuries.
Look for paintings by Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes (red), MK Bailey (orange), Aaron Eichorst (yellow), Heather Owens (green), Sarah Kahle (blue), Katie Aki Holloway (indigo) and Sam Gray (violet).
Appointments can be made for viewing “ROYGBIV” between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at secondstreetgallery.org. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be welcomed if the gallery is not already at capacity. Be ready to observe proper physical distancing.
Carver 4-County Museum presents the fourth installment of its virtual exhibit, “When Women Use Their Power,” with a focus on the late Ruth Dandridge Crenshaw Harris, a Madison resident who served as a foster mother to more than 50 children. The exhibit can be seen throughout June.
Harris, born in 1910, was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church for 66 years, was in Eastern Star, served as a member of the Madison Planning Commission and was an officer in the Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association.
The museum’s physical location in Rapidan soon will reopen by appointment. Learn more at carver4cm.org.
Charlottesville Camera Club is showing more than 90 images by 29 club members in a new photography exhibition at Rockfish Valley Community Center through the end of July.
The exhibition captures the diverse subjects and styles its members pursue, from still lifes to abstracts to landscapes to wildlife photography. Founded in 1995, the club “fosters photography as an art, a hobby and a vocation through the sharing of knowledge, experience, mutual support, encouragement and good companionship.” Learn more at cvillecameraclub.org or email info@cvillecameraclub.org. To learn more about the Afton venue, go to rockfishcc.org.