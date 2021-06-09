Art Notes for June 10

Second Street Gallery presents “ROYGBIV” in the Dové Gallery through July 23. The exhibition challenge from Kristen Chiacchia, Second Street Gallery’s executive director and chief curator, to the artists was to focus on one assigned color that followed the tradition of monochromatic painting in avant-garde visual art in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Look for paintings by Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes (red), MK Bailey (orange), Aaron Eichorst (yellow), Heather Owens (green), Sarah Kahle (blue), Katie Aki Holloway (indigo) and Sam Gray (violet).

Appointments can be made for viewing “ROYGBIV” between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at secondstreetgallery.org. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be welcomed if the gallery is not already at capacity. Be ready to observe proper physical distancing.

Carver 4-County Museum presents the fourth installment of its virtual exhibit, “When Women Use Their Power,” with a focus on the late Ruth Dandridge Crenshaw Harris, a Madison resident who served as a foster mother to more than 50 children. The exhibit can be seen throughout June.