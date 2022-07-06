Art Notes for July 7

Les Yeux du Monde will present “Convergence,” a collection of new paintings by Isabelle Abbot, through Aug. 27. An opening event with the artist is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Abbot’s new works explore locations where different topographies come together, such as where mountains meet piedmont and cultivated land meets wilderness. She received her bachelor of arts in studio art with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2005 and her MFA in painting from the University of North Carolina — Greensboro in 2011. She returned to UVa to teach as an adjunct faculty member from 2011 to 2013 and has been a lecturer at Bridgewater College.

Abbot and the gallery will be donating 5% of the proceeds from the exhibition to The Citizens Climate Lobby, a bipartisan organization that works to systematically limit emissions and promotes development of green energy alternatives.

Plan ahead for a luncheon and talk with Abbot at noon Aug. 7. For information, go to LYDM.co, email LYDMGallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2622.

McGuffey Art Center will present several new exhibitions through Aug. 14, including “silent dialogues: Drawings, Monotypes & Paintings” by Polly Rebecca Breckenridge in the Smith Gallery.

A celebration of Breckenridge’s life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 14.

Also on view will be the McGuffey Artist Residency Program Group Show in the First-Floor Hallway Gallery. Participating artists are Katherine Burling, Megan Hillary, Somé Lewis, Benita Mayo, Kori Price, Hanna Taubenberger, Theo Trotter and Amdane Sanda.

The annual McGuffey Summer Members Show is in the Second-Floor Hallway Gallery. Visitors can glimpse the range of styles and materials used by McGuffey artists.

Learn more at www.mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum at the University of Virginia has a new exhibition of works that highlight histories of Aboriginal people that often go unseen and unshared.

An opening reception for “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. July 21.

Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March 2023.

“From an Untouched Landscape,” Tylor’s first solo exhibition in the U.S., is presented by Kluge-Ruhe and the George Eastman Museum. For details, go to kluge-ruhe.org.