Art Notes for July 29
Like the AIDS quilt, which nearly 34 years ago was draped across the National Mall, Firstenberg's "In America," which will be up starting Sept. 17, is a collective response to a virus and public crisis.
Digital images of works proposed for the exhibition must be sent to getcurious@svilleartsandnature.org by Friday.
There is no clear before-and-after in this, but there are key episodes and an evolution from portraiture as a natural likeness to portraiture as a symbolic, allegorical and literary form.
The virtual version has some advantages over being in-person. It allows some to take part for longer periods. It also is free of physical hurdles, like driving downtown in the District of Columbia, trying to find parking and heading to the spot to meet up with the rest of the group, Grady said. Typically, getting in and out of the museums would add about 30 minutes to each program.
Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…
"Artist Statement," a new exhibition by Ryan Trott, will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the large windows of the community art gallery at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.