Art Notes for July 28

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present “Stopping by Woods ...,” a new exhibition of fused-glass works by jeweler Mary Ellen Larkins, throughout August. A First Fridays celebration is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5, and Larkins will be there.
To make the pieces featuring her trees, Larkins layers three sheets of glass; cuts in sheets of glass and layering of other sheets help establish the images of the trees at different seasons of the year. She also fires the pieces in a kiln and adds gold liquid and enamel paint for finer details.
Larkins also will be showing her popular line of iridescent jewelry.
“The Planets,” featuring the latest works by jeweler and artist Diana Branscome, still can be seen through the end of July. Learn more at cvillearts.org or dial (434) 972-9500.
“Suppression: An Artist Response to the Roe v. Wade Decision” can be seen through Aug. 26, which is Women’s Equality Day, at Chroma Projects’ microgallery space in Vault Virginia. A multi-site First Fridays opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at Vault Virginia and 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Ix Art Park Piazza.
Participating artists include Ann Cheeks, Travis Childers, Jess Waters Cifizarri, Moss Dix, Dorisse, Sigrid Eilertson, Andy Faith, Sam Fisher, Michelle Gagliano, Laura Lee Gulledge, Rose Guterbock. Dawn Hansen, Lotte Helleberg, Megan Hillary, Sherrie Hunt, Lori Jakobo, Allyson Mellberg Taylor, Judy McLeod, Isabella Moth, Akeni Ohira, Susan Shrum, Rebecca Silberman, Sarah Sweet, Amanda Smith, Teal and others. Eilertson originated and organized the exhibition project, which is co-curated with Chroma and Vault Virginia.
Proceeds from art sales will go to Planned Parenthood affiliates and the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund. Learn more at chromaprojects.com.