Art Notes for July 22

“Homeostasis,” an exhibition of photographs by Caroline Oldfield, can be seen through Aug. 1 at The Gallery at Studio IX. A Happy Hour and Artist Talk is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday.

Oldfield seeks to capture images of the natural world that will stir an inherent sense of closeness, even for viewers who’ve had limited access to the subject. The exhibition is presented in partnership with the Prolyfyck Run Crew. Learn more at studioix.co.

Scottsville Center for Arts and the Natural Environment invites artists to submit cohesive bodies of work for its “VALLEY. STREET. SCAPE” exhibition, which will open Aug. 20. Applications are required by Friday.

The exhibition will use vacant storefronts in downtown Scottsville to bring art to the community and draw attention to available business spaces. When selecting works for submission, keep in mind that the storefronts receive long exposure to sunlight.

Digital images of works proposed for the exhibition must be sent to getcurious@svilleartsandnature.org by Friday. Applicants whose work is selected will be notified by July 30. For details, go to svilleartsandnature.org.