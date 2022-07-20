Art Notes for July 21

Central Virginia Watercolor Guild will present an Open House with award-winning watercolorist Amy Paquette Shawley from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in The Mission Building behind Church of Our Saviour at 1165 E. Rio Road.
Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served. Learn more at www.cvwg.art or call (434) 906-1668.
Live Arts is presenting Sam Fisher’s watercolor exhibit, “Sycamore Revelations,” can be seen through the end of July.
The exhibit is Fisher’s first since becoming a full-time painter. Learn more at livearts.org.