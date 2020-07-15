Seventeen new interactive chalkboard murals are brightening the experience at UVa Health Inpatient Psychiatry. Local artist Bolanle Adeboye has created the new works to encourage patients to express themselves with their own creative flourishes — and give families and staff members a place to leave notes of encouragement and cheerful doodles.
At a time when new national guidelines recommend keeping framed artwork out of facilities in which patients potentially could use them to hurt themselves or others, Adeboye uses chalkboard paint to create spaces in which art images can be created safely. She added a few permanent images to serve as an invitation to embellish at will.
A chalk eraser is kept nearby in case the patient wishes to start with a blank, fresh slate for self-expression.
Learn more about the project at thebridgepai.org.
