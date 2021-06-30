Art Notes for July 1

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection offers the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” which will examine the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s, through Feb. 27, 2022.

The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. Visitors still can see “Dub Leffler: Darkish” through Aug. 8 and “Breathe with Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail” outdoors through Oct. 21.

Your reservations allows up to 30 people to visit for a self-guided visit. Masks are required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated but not required for people who have been vaccinated. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org.

“Artist Statement,” a new exhibition by Ryan Trott, will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and can be seen in the large windows of the community art gallery at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.