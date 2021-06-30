Art Notes for July 1

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection offers the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” which will examine the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s, through Feb. 27, 2022.
The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. Visitors still can see “Dub Leffler: Darkish” through Aug. 8 and “Breathe with Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail” outdoors through Oct. 21.
Your reservations allows up to 30 people to visit for a self-guided visit. Masks are required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated but not required for people who have been vaccinated. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org.
“Artist Statement,” a new exhibition by Ryan Trott, will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and can be seen in the large windows of the community art gallery at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.
Trott’s paintings take a playful, colorful approach to the world of the artist’s studio and the mundane moments of the artmaking process. Trott is an elementary art educator, illustrator and artist based in Charlottesville, and he describes the exhibition as “new small works about art, painting and other things.” His recent large-scale window mural, “In Bloom,” can be seen on the Downtown Mall. For details, go to thebridgepai.org.
“Feast Your Eyes On,” an exhibition featuring works by BozART Fine Art Collective members Cass Girvin, Brita Lineburger, Joan Dreicer, Shirley Paul, Julia Lesnichy, Randy Baskerville, Juliette Swenson, Julia Kindred, Sara Gondwe, Matalie Deane, Judith Ely and Frank Feigert, will be on view Monday through Aug. 14 at HotCakes in Barracks Road Shopping Center.
The venue is closed Sundays; it’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. (434) 295-6037.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery will present “Mythical, Magical, Lyrical Beasts,” a menagerie by bead artist Steve Cunningham, throughout July. Look for dragons, dinosaurs and other whimsical creations crafted from buttons, beads and pieces of recycled jewelry. Each creature in the collection is accompanied by an original poem that will give readers a chance to learn more about its personality.
Cunningham will be at the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday during the gallery’s First Fridays event. He founded Bead Brothers almost three decades ago and sold beaded necklaces and earrings at the City Market. He was a founding member of C’ville Arts back during its Transient Crafters days. For details, dial (434) 972-9500.
Crozet Artisan Depot will present “Local Color,” an exhibition of oil and acrylic paintings by Susan Moskow, through July 31 at 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet.
Look for her colorful contemporary oil and acrylic paintings, which concentrate on still life and landscape imagery. Moskow, who received her master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Virginia, mixes her own colors and tries to never mix quite the same color twice. Get more details at crozetartisandepot.com or by calling (434) 205-4795.
The Barn Swallow will observe new summertime hours during July; plan to stop by between 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment.
The venue will be closed Sunday for Independence Day, as well as during the month of August. Learn more online at thebarnswallow.com or dial (434) 979-4884.