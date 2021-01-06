Art Notes for Jan. 7

» UVa Health Arts Program will present “Expressions in Acrylics and Collage” by Karen K. Rosasco from Thursday through March 4.

As a result of physical distancing requirements, there will be no opening reception.

» BozART Fine Arts Collective members will display their work in several locations this month.

Works by eight members can be seen at Piedmont Place in Crozet during January and February. The works will be in the hallways.

“Serenity,” an exhibit of works by Carol Barber, Randy Baskerville, Terry Coffey, Matalie Deane, Frank Feigert, Sara Gondwe, Julia Kindred, Julia Lesnichy, Brita Lieburger, Shirley Paul and Juliette Swenson, will be at Random Row Brewery through Feb. 28. Look for photography, oils, pastels, watercolors, acrylics and mixed-media works.

Other works by Gondwe are on display in the Surgical Cancer Unit at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Lineburger’s handmade cards also can be seen at The Barn Swallow and Folly Home Furnishings. Works by Judith Ely, Anne Hopper, Lineburger and Barber can be seen at Annie Gould Gallery in Gordonsville; reservations are required. Kindred’s small oil paintings are on display at Wine and Country Shop.