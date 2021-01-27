Art Notes for Jan. 28

» Through Sunday, artist Cary Oliva will donate 50% of the proceeds from her Polaroid photography show, “Reimagined,” to Live Arts.

“Reimagined” has been on display at Live Arts since February 2020. For a virtual art show tour, go to caryoliva.com.

» Quirk Hotel Charlottesville will present “The Generosity of Gardeners,” an exhibition by Anne Blackwell Thompson, from Thursday through March 28.

She uses centuries-old techniques to press and preserve plant specimens. Her exhibition includes wildflower and grass specimens collected on the roadside and clippings from friends’ gardens. The artist also received access to some public gardens that had been closed temporarily during the pandemic.

Thompson uses a pressing process that preserves colors and textures of specimens without chemicals.

» McGuffey Art Center will present a Virtual Artist Talk with community mural artist Meesha Goldberg and filmmaker Michael Jones at 4 p.m. Saturday. Look for question-and-answer segments.