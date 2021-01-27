Art Notes for Jan. 28

» Through Sunday, artist Cary Oliva will donate 50% of the proceeds from her Polaroid photography show, “Reimagined,” to Live Arts.
“Reimagined” has been on display at Live Arts since February 2020. For a virtual art show tour, go to caryoliva.com.
» Quirk Hotel Charlottesville will present “The Generosity of Gardeners,” an exhibition by Anne Blackwell Thompson, from Thursday through March 28.
She uses centuries-old techniques to press and preserve plant specimens. Her exhibition includes wildflower and grass specimens collected on the roadside and clippings from friends’ gardens. The artist also received access to some public gardens that had been closed temporarily during the pandemic.
Thompson uses a pressing process that preserves colors and textures of specimens without chemicals.
» McGuffey Art Center will present a Virtual Artist Talk with community mural artist Meesha Goldberg and filmmaker Michael Jones at 4 p.m. Saturday. Look for question-and-answer segments.
Jones will share a short film about Goldberg’s mural, “Kinfolk,” which Goldberg created as part of the North Wall Mural Project. The project is a partnership among The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Charlottesville Mural Project and McGuffey Art Center.
The 90-foot mural reminds viewers that the piece is located in Monacan Nation territory. Goldberg decided to donate her profit from the mural to the Monacans and their fight to protect Rassawek, their ancient capital city, from a proposed water pump station.
Head to mc guffeyartcenter.com to register for the virtual event and learn other details.
» C’ville Arts will begin a new exhibition in February to introduce visitors to the work of five new members. “Fresh Perspectives” includes art by Madeleine Watkins, Alex Duckworth and Mingqiu Chen and a collaborative effort by Wynn Creasy and Verna Moseley.
Moseley and Creasy joined forces to create “The Hunt,” a multimedia fiber art wall hanging. Watkins, a native of England, creates functional pottery. Duckworth creates candles with ethical and environmental considerations. Chen creates paper cuttings using a traditional Chinese art discipline.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For details, go to cvillearts.org or call (434) 972-9500.