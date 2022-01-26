Art Notes for Jan. 27

Crozet Artisan Depot will feature the work of sisters who collaborate on a line of jewelry during the month of February.

Metalsmith Anna Lee of Elkton and watercolorist Amy Snowden of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, will be February’s guest artists. They named their Mary Maveline Originals line after their grandmothers, Mary Eloise Kelsoe and Maveline Gammill. Look for original watercolor paintings in glass set with lead-free solder.

They’ll be on hand for a Meet the Artist Reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 12. Get details at crozetartisandepot.com.

C’ville Arts will put four new members of the cooperative gallery in the spotlight as February’s featured artists.

“Fresh Perspectives” will introduce visitors to Laura Vik’s clay art, Lisa Steinberg’s functional ceramics and stained glass, Lauren Stangil’s vividly colored creations and Derek Brown’s creative clay characters.

A First Fridays celebration has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Learn more at cvillearts.org.