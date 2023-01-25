Art Notes for Jan. 26

Piedmont Virginia Community College will open “Black Joy Is: Ferocious, Fearless, Forever, Female, For Me” with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the PVCC Gallery. Curator Veronica Jackson will lead a “walk and talk” event for visitors at 6 p.m.

The exhibition asks a question to be answered by art: In the face of modern-day challenges, where do African American women find joy?

Look for works by painters Tori Cherry and Bolanle Adeboye, photographers Kori Price and Benita Mayo, mixed-media artists IBe’ Crawley and Tobiah Mundt and artists Zoe Charlton and Veronica Jackson.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and during fine arts and performance events in the V. Earl Dickinson Building. For details, go to www.pvcc.edu/performing arts, email fbelle@pvcc.edu or call (434) 961-5362.

McGuffey Art Center will present a Coffee and Conversation event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the artists participating in “Pairings ... a collaborative happening,” an exhibition on view in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery.

Six teams are taking part; each includes an Incubator Artist and the McGuffey member artist each one chose to collaborate with on the exhibition. In each team, each artist creates an individual piece and the two-person team collaborates to create a work together.

The teams include Emily Howe and Eileen French, Diana Hale and Jennifer Billingsly, Sophie McDowell and Stacey Evans, Blake Baines and Kerney Roden, Mary Lamb and Lara Call Gastinger, and Luke Roberts and Christopher Heading.

Learn more at mcguffeyartcenter.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery is presenting works by award-winning painter and longtime cooperative member Milenko Katic during February —and taking a different approach to First Fridays. Instead of offering a First Fridays reception for “A Farewell Exhibit — Retrospective for Milenko Katic,” C’ville Arts will make a guest book available for visitors to sign with best wishes for Katic, who plans to retire to Serbia.

Katic has been a C’ville Arts member since 2001. He creates paintings and sculptures, as well as jewelry in silver, clay, ivory nut, copper, marble and other materials.

The exhibit can be seen throughout February. For information. go to www.cvillearts.org or call (434) 972-9500.

Crozet Artisan Depot will feature works by February’s guest artists — Craig Peterson of Staunton and Suzanna Garrett of Lexington — from Monday through Feb. 28.

Peterson will be on hand for a Meet the Artist event from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 11.

Peterson’s show, “Rustic Realism,” features his acrylic paintings on Masonite. Garrett’s show, “Outdoor Inspirations,” is filled with jewelry she has created from brass, silver, collected river stones, glass, plant life and leather.

Find out more at www.crozetartisan depot.com.