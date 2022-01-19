Art Notes for Jan. 20

Second Street Gallery and Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of the University of Virginia have received awards from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Second Street Gallery will receive a two-year, $80,000 grant to help fund more than 25 exhibitions, an artist-in-residence opportunity such artist-led community programs as lectures, tours, classes and hands-in art-making workshops.

The gallery also has received significant funding this past year from Rebuild VA, the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

Kluge-Ruhe, a first-time recipient of the award, will receive $100,000 to support a touring exhibition of Aboriginal bark paintings. “Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Paintings from Yirrkala,” an exhibition six years in the making, will open Sept. 3 at the Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth, in Hanover, New Hampshire. It will visit four venues between now and 2024, including The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Charlottesville.

The National Endowment for the Arts also recently approved a $25,000 Grants for Art Projects award for “Madayin.”

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has presented almost $260 million in cash grants to more than 1,000 arts organizations in 49 states and abroad, and it has donated 52,786 works of art to 322 institutions around the world.

Les Yeux du Monde has extended “Signs of the Day” by Dean Dass through Jan. 31. A previously announced closing reception has been canceled.

Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time.

Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.

Foxtrot at Pharsalia is presenting two- to three-day ArtShops to give guests the opportunity to create everything from toile cookies to fascinators to seaglass jewelry and trees. Other possibilities are gilded and foiled apples, jewelry trees, pinecone wreaths and woven Easter baskets.

A two-night minimum stay at Foxtrot is required. The workshops have an eight-person minimum and a 14-person maximum. To plan your event, email judith paixao@me.com or call (954) 232-4101.