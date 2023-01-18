Art Notes for Jan. 19

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection and The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia will present “The Art in Life: Fashion Makeup,” a virtual event, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Three makeup artists will share their perspectives.

D’angelo Thompson, an Emmy Award-winning makeup artist based in New York and Los Angeles, has worked in fashion and television and with many celebrities.

Kaydee Kyle-Taylor, based in Melbourne, Australia, is of Wakka Wakka, Birri Gubba, Kaantju, Ngati Porou and Ngati Kahungunu heritage. She specializes in working with BIPOC artists and models.

Isaac Meyers, a Seattle-based Alaskan Native, is a makeup and hair artist experienced in working with fashion, bridal and film industries.

“The Art in Life” is a series of programs that explores the artistic creativity in all kinds of disciplines and practices that usually aren’t thought of as fine art and helps break down distinctions and barriers. To register, go to kluge-ruhe.org.

Louisa Arts Center will present a Homeschool Art Class in making Chinese lanterns to observe Chinese New Year at 10:30 a.m. Friday for kindergartners through 12th-graders.

The class is $15. All supplies and instruction are included.

The remaining classes for homeschool students in the winter season include “3-D Snowflakes” on Feb. 3 and “Escher Tessellations” on Feb. 17.

A Mosaic Masterpieces class is set for 2 p.m. Saturday. It’s designed for ages 5 and older. Parents are encouraged to participate with younger children.

Students will create designs and patterns with mosaic tile and grout. The class fee is $20.

Youth scholarships are offered through the LaVahn and Mary Frances Hoh Scholarship Fund. To learn more about art classes, or to sign up, go to louisaarts.org.