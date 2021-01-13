Art Notes for Jan. 14

» McGuffey Art Center is accepting applications for Artist Residency Program slots that will be available between March and June. The program makes free, furnished studio space available to working or established artists for one to two months so they can present studio events or tours or complete specific art projects.
The program is underway with papermaking and mixed-media artist Theo Trotter.
McGuffey’s Artist Residency Program offers artists the opportunity to work in a larger scale than may be possible at home, or to devote a space to working on art or finishing a project.
Each applicant will be asked to complete an application and provide an artist CV or resume, a project statement and a sample of work. For an application and additional information, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com. Questions may be sent to mcguffeyrei@gmail.com.
» Art @ The Vineyard at Revalation Vineyard in Madison is presenting oil paintings by Kimberly Engle through Feb. 28.
Engle’s works can be seen at 2710 Hebron Valley Road. Find out more at info@revalationvineyard.com or online at revalationvineyard.com, or dial (540) 407-1236.
» Artist Saul Kaplan’s show at Mailbox Express in 5th Street Station has been extended by popular demand through the rest of January.
» Crozet Artisan Depot will present a One-Day Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The venue’s Winter Studio Sale will continue through Jan. 31, and many artists will offer discounts on their creations. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The Depot will be closed on Tuesdays during January. Be sure to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer when you enter the venue. maintain a distance of 6 feet between you and other art fans and limit handling of items.
To shop in a contact-free environment, go to https://crozetartisandepot.square.site, which will allow you to shop from home and schedule curbside pickup at the Depot, which is at 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. Learn more at crozetartisandepot.com.