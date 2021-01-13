Art Notes for Jan. 14

» McGuffey Art Center is accepting applications for Artist Residency Program slots that will be available between March and June. The program makes free, furnished studio space available to working or established artists for one to two months so they can present studio events or tours or complete specific art projects.

The program is underway with papermaking and mixed-media artist Theo Trotter.

McGuffey’s Artist Residency Program offers artists the opportunity to work in a larger scale than may be possible at home, or to devote a space to working on art or finishing a project.

Each applicant will be asked to complete an application and provide an artist CV or resume, a project statement and a sample of work. For an application and additional information, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com. Questions may be sent to mcguffeyrei@gmail.com.

» Art @ The Vineyard at Revalation Vineyard in Madison is presenting oil paintings by Kimberly Engle through Feb. 28.

Engle’s works can be seen at 2710 Hebron Valley Road. Find out more at info@revalationvineyard.com or online at revalationvineyard.com, or dial (540) 407-1236.