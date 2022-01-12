Art Notes for Jan. 13

McGuffey Art Center’s First Fridays reception, delayed a week by the snow, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Look for Susan Patrick’s recent acrylic paintings in “Connections: possibilities/impossibilities” in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery.

The 2022 New Members’ Show can be seen in the Hallway Galleries. Works by Andrea Trimble, Miriam Tobias, Rob deBara, Mike Powers, Anna Fox Ryan, Stuart Howe, Jill Averitt, Sam Fisher, Shandoah Goldman, S. Dawn Hanson, Alan Box Levine, Benita Mayo and Karen Pape can be seen. Get all the details at mcguffeyartcenter. com.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is presenting “Parasitic Plasticity,” a group exhibition by the Bridge’s 2021 Collaborative Residents — Margaret Kim, Miriam Tobias and Jum Jirapan — during January.

Together, the artists explored ideas of plasticity and biological and spiritual themes of parasitism. The exhibition explores the artists’ five-month collaboration and the ways in which they brought their own concepts together.

Chroma Projects will be closed during the month of January. Learn more online at chromaprojects.com, or email artlab@chromaprojects.com with your questions.

Virginia Lottery is inviting all kindergarten through 12th-grade students in public schools to enter the Thank a Teacher Art Contest. Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 31 at thankateacherva. com.

Winners will be chosen at elementary, middle and high school levels. The school each winning artist attends will receive $1,000 from The Supply Room and $1,000 from Virginia Lottery; each winning artist receives a $150 Visa gift card and will see his or her winning art featured on thank-you notes that will be distributed across Virginia. Art by last year’s winners appeared on more than 30,000 digital and printed thank-you notes.

For submission guidelines and all the details, go to thankateacherva.com.