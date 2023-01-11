Art Notes for Jan. 12

McGuffey Art Center has new exhibitions on display through Jan. 29.

“Pairings,” in the Smith Gallery, pairs Incubator Artists with McGuffey member artists. The teams include Emily Howe and Eileen French, Diana Hale and Jennifer Billingsly, Sophie McDowell and Stacey Evans, Blake Baines and Kerney Roden, Mary Lamb and Lara Call Gastinger, and Luke Roberts and Christopher Headings.

Look for a piece created by each artist, plus a collaborative work created by each pair.

“New Members’ Show,” in the First- and Second-Floor Hallway galleries, includes works by Howell Burnell, Jennifer Duncan, Olivia C. Rivard Hill, Emily Howe, Karen Rexrode and Leslie Quenichet, who were juried in during 2022.

“Words” is on view in the Associate Gallery. McGuffey Art Center hosts 100 associate artist members whose studios are located outside the center. The gallery is on the first floor near the Starnes classroom.

For information, go to mcguffeyart center.com.

Les Yeux du Monde will present an opening with artist Janet Bruce from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 841 Wolf Trap Road. “Locus Amoenus,” Les Yeux du Monde’s first exhibition of 2023, is a new body of work by Bruce. It can be seen through Feb. 26.

For details, visit lydm.co or call (434) 882-2622.

Revalation Vineyards will show paintings by Kim Gardner through the end of February at 710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison.

Get more details at revalationvineyards.com or (540) 407-1236.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville will present an exhibition by BozART members Joan Dreicer, Brita Lineburger and Christine Rich through Feb. 28. Look for pastels, oils and watercolors.

The works can be seen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Learn more by calling (434) 293-8179.

UVa Health offers “Exploring the Nature of Nature” by father-and-son artists Jerome and Jeromyah Jones in the Main Hospital Lobby through March 1.

As a result of COVID restrictions, there will not be an artist reception.