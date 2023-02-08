Woodberry Forest School will present an opening reception for “Kelly Coffin: Studies in Nature” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Baker Gallery in Walker Fine Arts Center. Food and drinks will be served.

Kelly Wilkinson Coffin, an artist and naval aviator, is a 1988 graduate of the University of Virginia who returned to Charlottesville to open her own studio after spending three years at the Ingbretson School of Drawing and Painting. Before becoming a full-time painter, she served as an active-duty naval aviator for a decade and then flew as a first officer with US Airways.

To see the virtual exhibition, go to https://www.woodberry.org/arts/baker gallery. For information about the gallery, email elena_kritter@ woodberry.org.

Nan Rothwell Pottery has scheduled some workshops for March.

“Making Wheel-Thrown Chickens and Fish” will be presented from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 at City Clay. If you already can throw a simple bowl, you can fold it into basic forms that can be transformed into chickens, fish and other creatures. If you haven’t learned how to throw a simple bowl, one can be created for you, so you’ll be welcome at the workshop. Sign up at cityclaycville.com.

“Take Your Throwing to the Next Level” will be presented from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11, also at City Clay. The class can help potters who want to expand their skills by creating larger pieces or complex forms and aren’t sure where to begin. Depending on participants’ goals, the projects may include larger bowls, two-part vases, or textured or faceted pieces.

Sign up for the classes at cityclay cville.com. Rothwell’s Winter Sale continues throughout February; learn more at nanrothwellpottery.com.

The Connaughton Gallery at McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia will have a spring reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday for “Pink Dreams and Counting Sheep” by Lesli DiVito and Piper Groves, which can be seen throughout February on the third floor of Rouss and Robertson halls. Look for acrylic on canvas, monoprints and mixed-media works on paper.

Parking is available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street and on Brandon Avenue.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville will present an opening reception for “Constant Anomalies” by Suzanna Fields from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16. The exhibition will be on view Feb. 16 to April 16.

In the meantime, catch the closing reception for “Daily Observations” by artist and illustrator Elizabeth Graeber and her mother, painter Susan Graeber, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Elizabeth Graeber works with ink, gouache paint and watercolor. She graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art and the Edinburgh College of Art.

Susan Graeber works in plein air and out of a studio at the Mill Center in Baltimore, Maryland. She studied art at the Boston Museum of Fine Art, the Aix en Provence Painting Program and the Maryland Institute College of Art.

Get all the details online at