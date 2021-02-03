 Skip to main content
Art Notes for Feb. 4
Art Notes for Feb. 4

» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center has opened a new exhibition, “Charlottesville Collects African American Art.” Works by renowned 20th- and 21st-century Black artists are drawn from the private collections of Charlottesville-area residents.

Look for works by Jacob Lawrence, Whitfield Lovell, Gordon Parks, Carrie Mae Weems, Jonathan Green and other artists and photographers through May 19.

Andrea Douglas will present a virtual Curator’s Talk on Feb. 13, which can be seen on the center’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required at events.scenethink.com. Get all the details online at jeffschoolher itagecenter.org.

» Nichols Gallery will present “Sketches: Paintings and Prints” during February and March. Look for paintings and prints that are done as complete studies or partially completed images.

Works by John Hancock, Akemi Ohira, Maruta Racenis and other artists will be featured.

Frederick Nichols Studio & Annex Gallery, located at 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville, is open by chance or by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Learn more at frednichols.com.

