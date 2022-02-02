Art Notes for Feb. 3

McGuffey Art Center will feature “Lay My Burdens Down,” curated by the Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, from Friday through Feb. 27 in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery, Upstairs Hallway and Downstairs Hallway.

Look for works by Benita Mayo, Kweisi Morris, Tobiah Mundt, Kori Price, Dorothy Rice, Amdane Sanda, Derrick J. Walker, Doreen Bonnet, Tori Cherry, Ashon Crawley, Sabrina Feggans, Veronica Jackson, Leslie Lillard, Somé Lewis and I.Z. The Virginia-based artists are using visual art, music and performance art to reflect on lines from the hymn “Down by the Riverside.”

The art is created in a wide variety of media, including water-soluble crayons, acrylic paint, oil, ink, gouache, graphite and found materials. For details, go to mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Chroma Projects will present “Against the Dark: Cameraless Photography by Robert Schultz” from Friday through Feb. 25, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Schultz, a poet, author and artist who won the most recent StreetLight Art Search competition, is displaying works from the natural specimen collection found in his recent book, “Specimens of the Plague Year.” Look for a series of chlorophyll leaf portraits canst in resin that honor writers and poets, including Walt Whitman, Emily Dickinson, Rachel Carson, Frederick Douglass and Henry David Thoreau. For details, visit chromaprojects.com.

Second Street Gallery is opening two new solo exhibitions this month. “Stuart Robertson: A Suh Wi Dweet” will be in the Main Gallery and “Marley Nichelle: Ghana to Gullah” in the Dové Gallery from Friday to March 25.

Nichelle’s “Ghana to Gullah” takes the viewer on a journey from Ghana back to the artist’s home in the South Carolina low country and helps educate viewers about Gullah culture. It explores foods, music, culture, traditions, slavery and liberation.

Robertson’s solo exhibition, his first, captures a decade of life in Jamaica, Europe and the United States and the evolution of his practice at the intersection of figurative and abstract painting.

An opening reception is set for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday; both artists will be present from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to visit with guests. Find out more at secondstreetgallery.org.

The Gallery at Studio IX will open “Prolyfyck Women: Portraits of Running and Resilience” by digital and film photographer Jill Meriwether with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday and run through Feb. 27.

A run to benefit City of Promise is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Studio IX. City of Promise works to improve the quality of life and educational outcomes for residents of the 10th and Page, Westhaven and Starr Hill neighborhoods.

The year-long Prolyfyck Exhibition Series introduces the community to local artists who run and organization that work to improve lives in the community.

Mark your calendars for an Artist Talk and Happy Hour, which is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 24. Face coverings must be worn when entering the building and at all times in the gallery. For details, go to studioix.co.

Piedmont Virginia Community College has scheduled an opening reception for “These Memories Can’t Wait: Beryl Solla” for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The exhibition will be on display from Friday to March 26 in the PVCC Gallery’s North and South galleries.

The retrospective exhibition includes works from throughout the former chairperson’s career, from public art projects she led to individual solo artworks she created. Many of her colorful works were exquisitely beaded. Brightly painted wooden sculptures, ceramic sculptures and vessels, and sewn pieces adorned with sequins reflect her versatility. The last two unfinished pieces she was working on at the time of her death last February also will be shown.

A “make-it” table will be available for visitors who want to create their own pieces of art using some of Solla’s own art supplies, which were made available by James Yates, her husband and fellow artist. Get all the details at pvcc.edu/ performingarts or (434) 961-5362.

Revalation Vineyards will display paintings by Juliann Newton can be seen during February at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison.

Learn more online at revalation vineyard.com, or call (540) 407-1236.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville has selected Dolly Joseph as its featured artist for February.

“Ephemeral Spirits,” Joseph’s new exhibition, can be seen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church at 717 Rugby Road. It’s also possible to enjoy the exhibition on the church’s website at uucharlottesville.org. Dial (434) 293-8179 for details.

University of Virginia Health Arts Program will display “Through Our Eyes” a juried collection of photographs by Charlottesville Camera Club members, through March 3 in the Main Lobby of University of Virginia Hospital. Learn more about the exhibition at cvillecameraclub.org.

Vault Virginia: “Nature, Us and the Future — A Group Exhibition with Female Perspectives” will open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and remain on view through April 15. Works by Christen Yates, Judith Ely, Karen Rosasco, Lesli Devito, Phyllis Koch-Sheras and Susan Patrick will be featured in the space at 300 E. Main St. For details, dial (434) 227-1333.

Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge will present “The Joy of Color,” a multimedia group exhibition by BozART Fine Arts Collective, through Feb. 28. Masks are required. For information, call (434) 972-3100.