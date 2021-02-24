Art Notes for Feb. 25

» C’ville Arts will present “Rhythms and Rituals,” an exhibit featuring the work of Deb Booth, Nan Rothwell and Becky Garrity, throughout March. Whether captured by a potter’s wheel or a splash of acrylic paint, each artist’s work is known for a sense of rhythm and motion.

Booth’s pour-painting technique graced the Kindness rocks she created in 2020 to give away during the pandemic. She also has used it to adorn wooden ornaments and other items.

Rothwell creates functional pottery for preparing and serving food, providing light and displaying flowers.

Garrity’s pottery, which is designed to be functional and aesthetically pleasing, reflects Asian influences.

Rothwell and Garrity create pots in their own home studios and then share kilns and glazes. Although they have been firing pottery collaboratively for some time, this exhibit marks the first time they have shown their works together. Learn more at cvillearts.org or call (434) 972-9500.

» Crozet Artisan Depot will feature the photography of Cass Girvin from Monday through April 30. “Chasing the Light,” part of the Guest Artist Series, can be seen in the historic Crozet train station space at 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet.